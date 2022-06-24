Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' net worth kicks into 11-figure territory

Sure, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is worth billions of dollars. But he also recently joined a more exclusive club: people whose net worth totals at 11 figures.

In April, Forbes pegged Jones’ net worth at $10.6 billion — the first time it has ventured into 11-figure territory. As of June 24, he was worth $83 million more, according to Forbes, bringing his net worth to $11.3 billion.

Put another way, Jones appeared in April at No. 185 on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people. As of June 24, he had moved up to No. 172 in the world. Jones showed up at No. 264 on the 2021 list and No. 169 on the 2020 list.

Contributing to Jones’ recent climb up the wealth ladder is his majority stake in Frisco-based Comstock Resources, a producer of natural gas. In 2018, Jones invested around $1.1 billion in Comstock. Today, that investment is now valued at roughly $2.6 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Jones tells the Journal that he expects an even greater return on one of the biggest personal investments he’s ever made in gas production.

“I’m not at all thinking it’s payday time,” he says. “I think we’re in the first quarter of this game.”

As Jones’ fortunes in the energy sector have gone up, his standing among the richest owners of NFL teams soon will decline.

Walmart heir Rob Walton (sister of Fort Worth billionaire Alice Walton) has agreed to buy the Denver Broncos for a reported $4.65 billion. The soon-to-be Broncos honcho was worth an estimated $58.5 billion as of June 24, according to Forbes, which will make him the wealthiest owner of an NFL franchise.

That will cause a shift in the rest of the ranks. Behind Walton on the list of richest NFL owners will be Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen (around $20 billion), Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper ($16.7 billion), and then Jones. Right behind Jones will be fellow Texan Stan Kroenke ($10.7 billion), owner of the Los Angeles Rams.

Still, at an estimated $6.5 billion, the Cowboys remain the most valuable NFL team and the world’s most valuable sports franchise. The Cowboys raked in revenue of nearly $1 billion in 2020.