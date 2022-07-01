The year is half over — how's that fitness resolution going? Whether you're looking to change up what's already been working or start a new healthy journey, you'll want to make note of these fitness events happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in July.

Beginner Beyonce Ballet, July 6, 13 & 20

Back at Arts Mission Oak Cliff by popular demand, this class is designed for adult beginner ballerinas who are looking for the most fun workout in town. You will learn a classic ballet barre workout with a perfect balance of twerks and bootie pops. Classes are $15.

The Good Tour, July 9

All levels of fitness are welcome for a community run at White Rock Lake with a group strength and HIIT workout to follow. Clean out your closet and bring all gently loved unused tennis shoes to donate to Soles4Souls.

Glow with Yoga, July 9

Glow Sauna at Prestonwood Place is hosting Glow with Yoga, a one-time event that includes a 45-minute yoga class paired with a 45-minute infrared sauna session. Sauna sessions will take place directly before or immediately following the yoga session. There are four event slot options, space is limited and will be first-come, first-served.

Hell's Half Acre Marathon, July 9-10

Run the full marathon, a half, 10K, or 5K, with all races starting from Woodshed Smokehouse in Fort Worth.

Fitness Ambassadors Field Day, July 21

Get ready to bring out your competitiveness and reminisce on childhood fun at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Your ticket includes 45 minutes of field-day fun and swag on the Pegasus Lawn. Guests are welcome to mingle at the pool following the workout.

Goat Yoga, July 23

Get your yoga on while goats graze and jump on, over, and all around you, beginning at 9 am at Victory Forest Community Center.

CorePower yoga at HG Sply Co, July 23

Start the morning off with an invigorating yoga class at 10 am, followed by brunch and mimosas on the rooftop patio until noon. Your $30 ticket includes the class and food and drink, plus a raffle ticket for a chance to win fun prizes.

Pride Night at Movement, July 26

Come climb with — or learn to climb from — lifelong enthusiasts during a night that celebrates love in all forms.

Outdoor fitness and yoga at The Smoky Rose, July 30

Join the final July class, beginning with yoga and finishing with high-intensity interval training hosted by Beach Body coaches Jill Kramer and Sarah Daley.

Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass, now through August 31

School's out, so Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14-19 to work out for free at any of its 2,200-plus clubs through August 31. Visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to register, and here's a bonus: The gym chain is hosting a sweepstakes to award one $500 scholarship in each state, and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer to really get teens moving.