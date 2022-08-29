Prosperous Dallas neighbor ranks as No. 1 Texas magnet for movers in 2022

Prosper, whose population soared more than 200 percent from 2010 to 2020, is prospering as the state’s most popular destination for movers so far this year.

The Collin County city ranks first in moveBuddha’s new list of the Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out. From January 1 to July 5, Prosper saw the highest ratio (253-to-100) of move-in queries vs. move-out queries on the moveBuddha website of any Texas city.

Living in Prosper does come at a hefty price. According to real estate brokerage Redfin, the median sale price of a home in Prosper jumped to $905,000 in July, up 37 percent from the same time last year. However, Redfin notes that half of the Prosper homes on the market in July had dropped their list prices.

Why is Prosper attracting so much interest from homebuyers?

“Prosper offers an ideal place to raise a family. Besides ticking the right boxes with its outstanding school system, Prosper is renowned for its magnificent master-planned communities with resort-style amenities,” according to VIP Realty.

Also, Prosper is located about 37 miles north of downtown Dallas and about 26 miles northwest of Plano, offering relatively good access to two key employment hubs in DFW.

Families constitute more than 90 percent of Prosper’s generally well-off households. The median household income is close to $150,000. As of January, more than 35,000 people lived in Prosper.

Prosper isn’t the only DFW city among moveBuddha’s 20 top-ranked Texas cities. The seven others are:

No. 5 Euless, 211-to-110 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 6 Roanoke, 204-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 7 Forney, 202-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 12 Frisco, 180-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 13 Dallas, 170-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 19 Plano, 154-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 20 Addison, 151-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

Based on the number of cities in moveBuddha’s top 20, DFW leads the state’s major metro areas for popularity as a moving destination. But other major-metro cities in Texas are represented on the list, too: