This month's round-up of health and fitness-focused events is far-reaching and extra-long — many of the concepts last all month long, and a few stretch into October.

We're covering them all, since we'd hate for you to miss out on the many cool concepts that are happening that first weekend of fall.

Caulfield's Dance Fitness Bring-a-Friend, all September long

Been wanting to try this hot and heavy spot for dance cardio? For the month of September, all first-time visitors are free. Follow on Instagram @caulfieldsdancefit for class schedules.

Watch & Play at The Golf Suite, all September long

Celebrate college football kick-off while playing indoor golf with a September membership at The Golf Suite. They're live-streaming all the games, and if you sign up during September you get three free guest passes to watch and play with your friends.

Yoga Awareness Month at Retreat in the Pines, all September long

Retreat in the Pines is a women’s retreat center located outside of Dallas that's designed to cultivate community, connection, and mind-body healing in a serene, inclusive sanctuary. Beginners classes are offered, making this an approachable way to introduce people to yoga.

Awakening Yoga at Soul Dimension, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Awaken your mind and body to a new level and learn how to practice meditation in motion in this 90-minute class, which is held online.

Women's Bouldering Night at Movement, September 14

Ladies, now's the time to reach for the (indoor) stars with a female-focused evening of climbing.

Fort Worth Oktoberfest Run und Ride, September 24

Hold on to your lederhosen — this event features an urban bike ride, a 10K, and a 5K. Cyclists will enjoy scenic views of Cultural District, Magnolia, Downtown, The Trinity River, and a beer stop along the way. The 10K and 5K courses run along the Trinity Trail with fairly flat routes and great views. All participants receive an Oktoberfest beer stein and a free three-day pass into the Fort Worth Oktoberfest festival, in addition to awesome swag. Costumes are encouraged!

Oaktoberfest, September 25

Oak Cliff's take on the traditional German celebration includes a 1.128-mile fun run around Tyler Station, with beer samples for each lap completed. Stay for more beer, brats, and live polka music.

FAME Fest, October 1

An abbreviation for “fitness + arts + music + experience,” FAME Fest is Dallas’ first experiential fitness festival, bringing together the hottest fitness trends, local artists, and musicians, for a weekend of movement and arts. This festival includes pop up fitness classes from the hottest studios, an interactive vendor market to discover new wellness companies, live art, and music, plus culinary creations from Omni Dallas’ Restaurants on Lamar collection.

Frisco Arts Walk & Run, October 1

Bring the whole fam to Hall Park for a run route that takes you through the scenic Texas Sculpture Garden with pop-up musicians, dancers, vocalists, actors, visual artists, and more along the way. Funds raised will go toward artist resiliency grants, Ladies Who Launch grants, minority artist grants, and youth scholarships.

Cowboys Fit East Dallas, coming fall 2022

The fifth Texas development of this state-of-the-art health and fitness center franchise is coming soon to 411 N. Washington Ave., Unit 1900. Cowboys Fit features the same cutting-edge equipment used in the Cowboys’ own training facility and the same “train like one of us” experience central to the original Cowboys Fit location at The Star in Frisco.