This Dallas elementary school is No. 1 in Texas, says U.S. News & World Report

A Dallas school has earned top honors in Texas in U.S. News & World Report’s first-ever ranking of the state's best elementary schools.

Dallas ISD’s William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard for the Academically Talented and Gifted holds the No. 1 spot among 4,446 elementary schools in Texas. It ranks first among Texas elementary schools for reading proficiency and ties for first in the math proficiency category, U.S. News says.

One other Dallas ISD school, Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy, also made the top 10, coming in at No. 6.

Just two other local elementary schools came close: Old Union Elementary School (No. 3) and Carroll Elementary School (No. 4). Both are in the Southlake Carroll district.

William B. Travis enrolls students in the fourth through eighth grades, meaning it’s both an elementary school and a middle school. The Vanguard component is a magnet school for fourth- and fifth-graders, and the academy component is a magnet school sixth-, seventh, and eighth-graders. Total enrollment is 521.

The institution “is a premier destination for children and families across the city — a hub for accelerated education, community spirit, and excellence,” according to the school's website. Its academic offerings include language arts, foreign languages, math, science, social studies, humanities, computer science, and fine arts.

For the brand-new list, U.S. News ranked schools according to performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and high school preparedness. They note that 98 percent of Travis students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 98 percent scored at or above that level for reading.

Among the interesting stats about Travis, they note:

The school’s minority student enrollment is 46 percent.

The student population is made up of 56 percent female students and 44 percent male students.

The school enrolls 17 percent economically disadvantaged students.

With 31 equivalent full-time teachers, the student-teacher ratio is 17:1, which is actually below that of the district.

At Sudie L. Williams, the student population is 327 in grades four through seven, U.S. News reports. "At Sudie L Williams Talented and Gifted Academy, 95 percent of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 87 percent scored at or above that level for reading," they say.

The school’s minority student enrollment is 54 percent; student population is 46 percent female and 54 male; 36 percent of the students are classified as economically disadvantaged; and with 20 equivalent full-time teachers, the student-teacher ratio is 16:1, the report says.

Elsewhere in Texas

Unlike its annual list of the country’s best high schools, the publication didn’t come up with a national ranking of elementary schools. Rather, it published a ranking for each state. Their 10 best elementary schools in Texas are: