Dallas County sees big blue turnout for 2020 presidential election

The 2020 presidential election on November 3 didn't see Texas "turn blue" as some polls predicted — but Dallas County showed big support for the Democratic candidate at the polls, giving Joe Biden a big lead over President Donald Trump.

In Dallas County, Biden beat Trump by nearly 2 to 1, with 596,337 votes for Biden versus 306,069 for Trump, according to the Dallas County election website.

Trump still managed to win the state of Texas, garnering 52.2 percent, or 5,687,882 votes, to Biden's 46.6 percent, or 5,023,291 votes, with 93 percent of the votes counted.

The final results of the presidential election won't be resolved until November 4 at the earliest, since ballots are still being counted in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

In other Texas contests, Republican Sen. John Cornyn won, defeating Democratic challenger MJ Hegar, who won Dallas County, also by nearly 2 to 1: Cornyn got 329,750 votes in Dallas while Hegar got 558,610.

Democratic Rep. Colin Allred won his District 32 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, beating challenger Genevieve Collins.

"This victory is for North Texas and everyone who believes that if we put our values first, and work hard to deliver results, anything is possible," Allred tweeted. "I'm honored to represent #TX32 and I thank North Texans for trusting me to keep serving this community where I was born and raised."

For Railroad Commissioner, a powerful position that oversees oil and gas, Republican Jim Wright had a healthy lead against Democrat Chrysta Castaneda.

U.S. Congressional District 24, from which longtimer Kenny Marchant retired in 2019, Republican Beth Van Duyne had a slight lead over Democrat Candace Valenzuela.

With many early and mail-in voters, Dallas did not experience long lines on Election Day, with only a few voting sites showing waits.

Carrollton mayor Kevin Falconer was re-elected, beating challenger Zul Mohamed, who was arrested after police found forged mail-in ballots at his residence.

DISD had five bonds up for consideration; three were rejected and two were approved.