Looking for a way to give back this holiday season? Then mark your calendar for Sunday, November 29, when CultureMap and Frost Bank are hosting a donation drop-off benefiting Genesis Women's Shelter & Support.

Donations will be accepted from 12-2 pm at Pacific Plaza (401 N. Harwood St.) in downtown Dallas, with masks requested if you get out of your car. To help provide safety, shelter, and support for women who have experienced domestic violence, and to raise awareness regarding its cause, prevalence, and impact, bring the following items:

Disinfectant spray wipes

Antibacterial hand soap

Cloth face masks

Sports bras in size adult large and medium

New gloves and hats in all sizes and ages

New coats of all sizes for women and children ages 0-18

When you bring five or more donation items, you'll receive a $10 Frost It Forward card as yet another opportunity to spread generosity and the power of optimism.

Everyone who donates will also get the chance to win a special grand prize: a one-night staycation at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel and $100 to spend at downtown Dallas businesses.

To enter, visit the Optimism Starts With You mural by local artist Marpohl at 400 N. Olive St., on the side of the Sheraton Dallas' parking garage. Snap a photo of the mural and share it on social media using #OptForOptimism. We'll choose a grand prize winner on December 31.

Genesis Women's Shelter & Support was founded in 1984 with a goal to not just help women, but to completely eradicate domestic violence. Last year alone, Genesis saw 3,700 women and children at its emergency shelter, transitional housing apartments, and nonresidential counseling office.

They have formulated their services to address the issue holistically and give each woman the same message: There is help, and there is hope.

---

Special thanks to Downtown Dallas Inc. for sponsoring the location of the donation drop-off event.