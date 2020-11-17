Unwrap this list of sure-to-please holiday gifts for everyone on your list

You might be tempted to go overboard with holiday shopping this year, and we're here to tell you that's okay. Make this season merry and bright for everyone on your list with these awesome gift suggestions — Santa will appreciate the help.

Nine Banded Whiskey

Looking for the perfect gift for the bourbon lover in your life? Nine Banded Whiskey's Wheated Bourbon is crafted from a unique blend of wheat, corn, and malted barley and is brought to life with limestone-filtered water from the Texas Hill Country. It’s smooth. It’s real. And that's worth raising your glass.