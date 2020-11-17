Unwrap this list of sure-to-please holiday gifts for everyone on your list

You might be tempted to go overboard with holiday shopping this year, and we're here to tell you that's okay. Make this season merry and bright for everyone on your list with these awesome gift suggestions — Santa will appreciate the help.
---
Looking for the perfect gift for the bourbon lover in your life? Nine Banded Whiskey's Wheated Bourbon is crafted from a unique blend of wheat, corn, and malted barley and is brought to life with limestone-filtered water from the Texas Hill Country. It’s smooth. It’s real. And that's worth raising your glass.
Give the gift of home improvement this holiday season with a Brixos gift card. Gift cards can be used toward any project request, from handyman work to remodeling to even hanging Christmas lights. Brixos works closely with homeowners on the design of their space, then manages the work from start to finish. All you have to do is approve your project plans and enjoy the results. Big or small, Brixos can do it for you.
Get ready to gift some merry and bright delights this holiday season — including to yourself! Relax with the spa's Warm Winter Wishes Massage ($125 for 60 minutes, $165 for 90 minutes), featuring a heated neck wrap and hot stones to bring you comfort and joy during this busy time of year. Help skin get holiday party-prepped with an All Is Berry & Bright Facial ($125 for 60 minutes, $175 for 90 minutes). Featuring a vitamin-enriched berry tonic, skin-brightening serum, and moisturizing lip treatment, it’s a get-glowing treat that works wonders for winter skin.
In addition to booking the services a la carte, the spa has a "Have Yourself A Merry Little Spa Day" package that includes a 90-minute Warm Winter Wishes Massage and a 60-minute All Is Berry & Bright Facial for $265.
This holiday season, treat your loved ones (or even yourself!) to Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone. It features all of the innovations that you love most, at an accessible price point that won’t have you breaking the bank. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 5G comes equipped with a beautiful, smooth scrolling 120Hz display that's perfect for gaming, plus an all-day battery and pro-grade camera to capture all your holiday highlights. Starting at $249.99 with eligible trade-in on Samsung.com, you can choose from six new vibrant colors, including Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.
If you’re looking for the perfect drink to spice things up this holiday season, here it is. The West Texas-based Lone River Ranch Water has two new flavors perfect for the festive season: Spicy Ranch Water and Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water.
Lone River’s Spicy Ranch Water is the original Ranch Water recipe with a Texas kick. Made with 100 percent organic agave, natural lime juice, and a hint of jalapeño, this flavor is sure to keep you warm throughout the chilly holiday season. The Rio Red Grapefruit Ranch Water offers a different flavor profile, with a Texas-sized squeeze of Rio Red grapefruit juice, 100 percent organic agave, and natural lime juice, making it a simply refreshing winter beverage.
This hard seltzer beverage is the perfect drink for sipping on with family and friends during the holiday season, or to gift to the hunting fanatic, rodeo-loving, football-watching man in your life as the perfect sidekick for all the winter activities.
Hand selected from 44 Farms' top three highest-selling steak cuts, this gift will offer the kind of ease and choice all families crave most in the busy holiday season. The USDA Choice Family Steak Pack includes two New York strips, two flavorful sirloins and two boneless ribeyes that your family will enjoy during the holiday season and throughout the year.
Lift your spirits with this season’s coolest line of sparkling canned cocktails, brought to you by two sisters out of Austin. At 12.5 % ABV, the cocktails are made in small batches with real spirits, real ingredients, and a splash of seltzer water. The drinks are low carb and easy to crack open anytime. They also make the perfect host gift and are a safe single-serve cocktail for your holiday festivities. So while you can forget the cocktail prep, you can also remember you are supporting small business. Available in Cucumber Vodka Sparkling Mojito, Ruby Red Sparkling Cocktail, and Bergamot Orange Sparkling Margarita at Goody Goody and Spec's.
Give the gift of Texas Joy this year. Book with a special offer just for Texas residents and receive the best available rate, a $25 hotel credit per night, and complimentary self-parking for one vehicle. Make Fairmont Austin your festive home away from home this holiday season and celebrate in style.