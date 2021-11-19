Though eating a big meal is probably No. 1 for most everyone right now, finding ways to be more active post-Thanksgiving is likely No. 2.

But who says getting fit needs to be a slog? Hotel Crescent Court is introducing "Crescent Coaches," a new approach to healthy living that spans working out and eating better, and is available for both hotel guests and members.

Plan a wellness getaway at the swanky Uptown hotel and you have 24-hour access to the state-of-the-art fitness center, with the option to receive personal training from your coach.

Move over to the luxe Spa at The Crescent, and not only can you take free yoga and barre classes but also consult a nutrition specialist about healthier eating habits.

Of course, you can't overlook the pool, which is on a second-floor deck and kept at a relaxing 85 degrees year-round.

The hotel also now offers a wellness package for those staying the night that includes an in-room Pelton bike, spa credit, complimentary cryotherapy session, and more.

Need to know more about cryotherapy and its benefits? You can chill out in -220° temperatures and speed up recovery in only three minutes, resulting in better circulation, reduced inflammation, and wider range of motion.

Plus, the property is less than half a mile from the Katy Trail, Dallas' most popular running path.

In 2018, Hotel Crescent Court completed a $30 million re-imagination that restored it to its original glory as a Lone Star landmark.

Dallas-based interior design firm Michelle Meredith & Associates spearheaded the overhaul of the 22,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, which now sports new TechnoGym equipment, 16 treatment rooms, a dry sauna, and a whirlpool with a hot and cold dip.

Jump-start your new health journey and get strong and svelte in style — it sounds so much more exciting than a few crunches.