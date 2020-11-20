Dallas photographers show beauty of Trinity River and more city news

This week's roundup of Dallas news includes items about COVID-19 testing, some of it possibly sketchy. The Dallas Police Department released photos of the suspect in a high-profile shooting. And the Trinity River Conservancy announced winners for the 2020 Trinity River Photo Contest.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Mo3 suspect

Dallas Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect in the murder of Dallas rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on I-35 on November 11.

Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, was being followed and drove onto I-35 where he smashed his car and was chased down on foot, then shot.

The photos, which are posted on the DPD blog, show a man with a gun, wearing what looks like a balaclava, one of those knitted head caps that has openings for your eyes and mouth, plus belted jeans dragging below his underwear. The police said that the suspect was driving a possible 2014 or 2015 black Chevy Camaro.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214-671-3616.

Sketchy COVID-19 tests

The Dallas County Commissioners Court is concerned about the reliability of some COVID-19 testing sites popping up on parking lots and street corners across town. Any site is supposed to register with the state and submit daily results, but officials acknowledge that some testing sites aren't legitimate. "It’s like the Wild Wild West here with what's been going on with testing," said Dr. Philip Huang, head of Dallas County Health and Human Services, in a meeting. There's an interactive map that indicates if a site has been verified, and county sites run by Parkland Hospital that provide free tests.

Rapid COVID-19 tests

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has rapid antibody testing at Kroger pharmacies across Dallas-Fort Worth. The tests are conducted using a finger-prick blood sample and typically provide results in 15 minutes. They're $25. The test was first authorized by the FDA for emergency use in July. Kroger is the first retailer to offer them.

Photo contest winners

The annual Trinity River Photo Contest has proclaimed 29 photographers as winners of the 2020 contest, with winning photos selected in People, Places, and Nature categories in Youth, Amateur, and Professional Divisions. The grand prize went to Bobby Pack for his moody, black-and-white photo of a tree by the bridge. The People's Choice award went to Finn Jubak for his tree-shrouded shot of the Margaret bridge. The contest is a celebration of the river and the local photographers who capture it at its best. The full collection of winners can be viewed here.