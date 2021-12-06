Dallas police arrest two racing teens who killed woman walking her dog

The Dallas Police Department has apprehended the two men who were racing on Ferguson Road on November 26 and killed a woman walking her dog.

Linda Pearson, 73, was crossing Ferguson Road in the Casa View neighborhood when she was hit. Both she and her dog died.

The two drivers are both in their late teens: Brayan Ontiveros Montoya, 19, was arrested on December 2; Andrew Ramiro Martinez, 18, was taken into custody on December 5.

Montoya was the driver of a yellow Camaro with a black racing stripe. He was charged with street racing and causing an accident involving death.

Martinez was the driver of the black Chevrolet Impala; he's the one who struck Pearson when he swerved to avoid another vehicle.

Both drivers fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid.

A blinking yellow light has since been installed at the intersection where she was killed.

According to Fox4, police tracked down Montoya using tips and social media, including Montoya's Instagram account which included photos of a yellow Camaro matching the distinct markings on the hood of the car.

Tipsters told police that Montoya had previously worked at a nearby McDonald's, which was managed by his mother who confirmed that her son owned the Camaro.

Posts on Pearson's neighborhood Facebook page recall her as a devout Christian who was active in her church community and devoted to her grandchildren. On NextDoor, her son-in-law posted a thanks to the neighborhood:

"This has been a horribly tragic week for us and we have remained quiet because we are taking care of our family. Nana Linda's grandkids are our kids and it has been a very painful experience as all of you can imagine. Linda was a wonderful grandparent. She would take the kids on walks around the lake and to play putt putt golf. This is not how we imagined bringing in the Christmas season. A season in which Nana Linda played a huge role. I was supposed to help put her lights up last weekend. It is my intention to fulfill that last promise. Our family is also grateful for the outpouring of love and community support."

The neighborhood has organized a celebration of Pearson's life on December 12 at 1:45 pm with a procession from Casa View Assembly of God at 9949 Ferguson Rd. to 2244 Hartline, where there will be a laying of 73 of her favorite color flowers followed by a vigil.