Dallas police seek ID of racing cars who killed woman walking her dog

A woman walking her dog in East Dallas was killed on November 26 by a car involved in a street race, and the Dallas Police Department is seeking help identifying the drivers.

Linda Pearson, 73, was walking her dog and was crossing Ferguson Road near Highwood Drive in the Casa View neighborhood when she was hit.

According to a release from the DPD, two cars were racing on Ferguson Road at approximately 2:15 pm. A black Chevrolet Impala was racing a yellow Chevrolet Camaro traveling south on 10100 Ferguson Rd.

Surveillance video from a home nearby showed the cars racing before the impact.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala hit her; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was still alive after the crash, but had serious injuries and was taken to a vet.

Both cars fled the scene, failing to stop and render aid. Now detectives in the Vehicle Crimes Department are searching for the two vehicles:

The Chevrolet Impala is believed to be a 2014-2020 LTX/Premier model. The vehicle will have chrome side mirror caps and chrome body side molding. It may have damage to the front passenger headlight and fog light.

The Chevrolet Camaro is yellow with a black racing stripe on the hood.

Residents of the Casa View neighborhood have observed an increase in street racing and "doughnuts" in recent years, particularly along multi-lane roads like Ferguson Road and Oates Drive.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspected vehicles can contact Vehicle Crimes Detective Jason Massey at 214-671-0012 or by email at Jason.Massey@dallascityhall.com. Reference case number 213904-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and can be reached at 214-373-TIPS.