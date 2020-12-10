7 candidates to interview for Dallas Police Chief including 3 on staff

The search for a new Chief of Police for the Dallas Police Department has been narrowed down to seven candidates, three of whom are already on staff.

They'll be interviewing to replace Chief U. Reneé Hall, who gave her notice in September that she'd be leaving at the end of 2020.

According to a release from the city of Dallas, the interview process is already underway.

"I'm pleased to report our progress in this process, and know the men and women of DPD look forward to new leadership continuing the work Chief Hall began towards R.E.A.L. change – responsibly, equitably, accountably and legitimately reimagining public safety," said city manager T.C. Broadnax in a statement.

The candidates include:

Albert Martinez – Director of Security for Dallas Catholic Dioceses/Former DPD Deputy Chief

Avery Moore – Assistant Police Chief, Dallas Police Department

Eddie Garcia – Chief of Police, San Jose, California

Jeff Spivey – Chief of Police, City of Irving, Texas

Malik Aziz – Major, Dallas Police Department

Reuben Ramirez – Deputy Chief, Dallas Police Department

RaShall Brackney – Chief of Police, Charlottesville, Virginia

The seven candidates were selected from a pool of 36 applicants from across the U.S. and were vetted by Public Sector Search and Consulting, an executive talent recruitment firm experienced in police chief searches for dozens of cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Nashville, and Sacramento.

Members of the Dallas City Council provides questions to Public Safety Committee Chair Jennifer Gates. Candidates' answers will be pre-recorded for viewing on cable TV and City of Dallas' social media channels next week.

In addition, 55 organizations from groups representing neighborhood, faith-based, nonprofit, police oversight and cultural diversity, police employee associations, and city executive staff have been invited to participate in panel interviews beginning December 15.

Broadnax will then select final candidates, and expects to select and appoint the next chief in December to start in early 2021.

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Lonzo Anderson will serve as Interim Chief beginning December 15. Anderson is a 23-year-veteran of the department.