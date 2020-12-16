Dallas YMCA receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott of Amazon fame

As part of a massive round of charitable giving, MacKenzie Scott, the author, philanthropist, and former wife of Amazon CEO and billionaire Jeff Bezos, has donated $10 million to the YMCA in Dallas.

In a post on Medium, Scott says that she and her advisers have disbursed $4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. over the last four months. Those 384 organizations were culled down from a pool of 6,490 organizations, total.

This is in an effort to "accelerate my 2020 giving through immediate support to people suffering the economic effects of the crisis," Scott writes.

According to a release from the YMCA, her gift is the largest they've ever received. Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas says in a statement that "throughout this devastating pandemic, the Dallas YMCA quickly pivoted to provide Emergency Child Care to essential workers on the frontlines, wellness checks and grocery delivery to seniors, meals to those in need and blood drives to support local hospitals."

Since March, the Dallas YMCA has served more than 46,000 people through our Catalyst Initiative (the Y’s COVID response program). The Dallas YMCA has provided 181,874 pounds of produce to people in need, 51,907 meals, served more than 3,300 children of essential workers in Emergency Child Care, distributed 450 laptops so kids could learn virtually, and more than 800 school supplies.

In 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away most of her wealth within her lifetime.

This round of endowments extends to myriad Texas organizations and groups, including food banks and hunger-fighting organizations, Goodwill Industries, Easterseals, Meals on Wheels, United Way, and educational institutions including Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M, plus YMCA and YWCA offices in Houston, Austin, Lubbock, El Paso, and San Antonio.

Steven Devadanam contributed to this story.