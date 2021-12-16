Whether you're still looking for that perfect gift or looking ahead to more self-care in 2022, ClassPass is the ultimate solution.

The flexible credits allow you to book at thousands of studios, gyms, salons, and spas, letting you create a personalized fitness and wellness routine that works with your schedule and preferences.

Exclusive member rates and in-app promotions for newly added studios and first-time visits can also help you save some cash.

The amount of credits needed to book varies by reservation type, location, popularity, and time.

You can even try ClassPass free for 14 days, receiving 15 credits to book as many as five reservations. They'll remind you two days before your trial ends, and you can cancel anytime.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, you can up your fitness regimen by trying out OneLagree, SculptHouse, Zyn22, Barry's, and Black Swan Yoga.

Add some altitude to your routine with PowderHeart, a Colorado ski-inspired workout that follows the traditional mountain run levels (blue, green, and black) and incorporates the après aspect with after-class gatherings around kombucha, Nitro cold brew, beer, and wine.

Cryo-X is ready to help you recover with services that reduce inflammation, promote detoxing, and accelerate the healing process, and Glow Sauna Studios offers infrared sweat sessions to really get it all out.

Take your pick from massage studios to help relax, or hype yourself up for holiday get-togethers with a manicure at MiniLuxe, blowout from Blo Blow Dry Bar, or facial from Face Haus.

If you're really ambitious, you could even suggest a class before your group heads out for an evening of merriment. Whether you go for that option or decide on a recovery ride the next day, it's a healthy way to bond during the busiest season of the year.

Explore ClassPass here.