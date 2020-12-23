Dallas Police Department's newly hired chief is first Latino in the role

Dallas has a new police chief: According to a release from city manager T.C. Broadnax, Eddie Garcia will become Dallas' 30th Chief of Police, as well as the first Latino to preside over the ninth largest police department in the country.

Garcia comes from the San Jose Police Department, where he has served as Chief since 2016.

He replaces U. Renee Hall, who resigned in September after three years. He won the appointment from a field of seven finalists that included three officers already on staff: Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore, Major Malik Aziz, and Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez.

He'll begin his duties on February 3, 2021.

Garcia holds a bachelor's degree from Union Institute and University and began his career with the San Jose Police Department in 1992.

During his tenure in San Jose, he worked in the Patrol, Narcotics, Special Operations - M.E.R.G.E (Mobile Emergency Response Group and Equipment) unit; was a patrol sergeant, night detective, and homicide investigator; and commanded the Community Services Division and the Special Investigations Unit.

He led initiatives to help build community trust, increase transparency, and embrace fair, impartial, and constitutional policing. He also implemented basic Spanish in the police academy, launched a Spanish language Facebook page, and increased minority recruiting.

"My story began as a young boy moving to a new city, learning to speak English in a community that promoted me to Chief," he says in a statement. "It's an honor to be welcomed into one of America's greatest cities for the second time as Chief."

"I'm truly humbled by the thought of wearing the DPD uniform and working alongside such an amazing group of committed men and women," he says. "Together in partnership and collaboration with the Dallas community, we will meet the challenges of today and beyond."

More than 55 community and business organizations participated in panel interviews of the top seven candidates. Broadnax, who made the final call, says in the release that the hiring process was "inclusive, equitable and transparent."

"Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, it’s an exciting time for him to come to Dallas and continue building on the foundation of R.E.A.L. Change we’ve built – advancing 21st Century policing in ways that are responsible, equitable, actionable, and legitimate," Broadnax says.