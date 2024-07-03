Animal News
Dallas animal shelter offers $4 microchips to prep for July 4th debacle
Fireworks may capture the imagination of humans, but they suck for animals.
Fireworks suck for wildlife, causing them to to flee, ending up on roadways, flying into buildings, even abandoning nests, leaving their young vulnerable to predators.
Fireworks suck for pets, who are far more sensitive to loud noises and flashing lights than dim-witted humans.
If you google "4th of July fireworks animals" right now, you'll get dozens of stories from across the country with headlines like "How to keep your pets calm and safe during Fourth of July fireworks", "Keeping your pets safe during July 4 fireworks", and "4th of July and pets: Here's why animals fear fireworks and what you can do about it."
(In a nutshell, keep your pets inside.)
But there are many people who are oblivious and leave their helpless dogs in their backyard; in their terror and urgency to get away from the scary noises, they flee.
This is why, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), more animals go missing around July 4th than any other time of the year. Animal shelters become overwhelmed, making it their unfortunate busiest time of the year.
Dallas Animal Services (DAS), the animal shelter in Dallas, is trying to prepare for the surge of animals that always besiege them during the 4th of July by hosting a low-cost microchip, collar, and ID tag offering.
“While fireworks may be a source of joy for some, they can be a source of terror for many pets,” explains Paul Ramon, Director (interim). “Our goal is to prevent the distress of a lost pet by ensuring as many pets as possible are chipped and tagged. This will enable us to swiftly reunite them with their owners, alleviating the strain on our current overcapacity situation at DAS."
Pet owners should go to the shelter at 1818 North Westmoreland Rd. from 11 am-7 pm on July 3 for a microchip, collar, and custom engraved ID tag.
This service is available to city of Dallas residents with a suggested donation of $4 to Friends of Dallas Animal Services.
Pets do not need to accompany their owner to receive an ID tag or collar but must be present to receive a microchip. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.
Fireworks are illegal in the City of Dallas, and the city code requires all dogs and cats to be microchipped.