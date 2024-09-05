Boom Towns
2 Dallas suburbs top list of the fastest growing cities in America
Loads of people are moving to Texas and a new report proves that's true, especially in two suburbs of Dallas.
Called “Top U.S. Cities Leading in Population Growth,” the study ranks 25 cities across the U.S., and two DFW cities made the top 10: Frisco and McKinney.
The study, from an online casino site called Casino of the Kings, analyzed U.S. cities with the fastest development to identify the ones that have the biggest population growth.
Nine metrics were used, including infrastructure investments (economic and neighborhood development), housing development, job growth rate, and unemployment rate.
Two surprising cities hit the top two slots: Goodyear, Arizona came in at No. 1 with a population increase of 42.02 percent; and St. George, Utah came in at No. 2.
Frisco rankedat No. 3 in the study due to its 22.2 percent population growth over the past five years, growing from 188,170 residents in 2019 to 229,846 in 2024. The city has the second biggest infrastructure investments, which pulled in $120 million, trailing only behind Goodyear Arizona’s $232 million.
Frisco saw 36.8 new houses built per 1000 existing homes. Jobs increased in the city at a rate of 4.5 percent, and unemployment is at 3.2 percent.
McKinney ranked at No. 4, with a population growth increas of 18.7 percent over the past five years: from 191,645 in 2019 to 227,567 in 2024. The city welcomed infrastructure investments of $100 million.
The city saw 35.3 new houses built per 1000 existing homes. Job growth in the city is up by 4.5 percent.
According to the study, McKinney has a 3 percent unemployment rate, the lowest amongst all Texas cities in the ranking.
In other Texas cities, Conroe took 7th place, with a population increase of 22.75 percent and the second-highest investments per person at $673.36. Infrastructure investments totaled $75 million.
League City, Texas, ranked 8th, with a population growth rate of 19.9 percent. Jobs in the city grew by 3.2 percent, and unemployment in League City was one of the lowest in the list, amounting to 3.1 percent.
The top 10 fastest-growing U.S. cities are:
- No. 1 – Goodyear, Arizona
- No. 2 – St. George, Utah
- No. 3 – Frisco, Texas
- No. 4 – McKinney, Texas
- No. 5 – Meridian, Idaho
- No. 6 – Nampa, Idaho
- No. 7 – Conroe, Texas
- No. 8 – League City, Texas
- No. 9 – Port St. Lucie, Florida
- No. 10 – Buckeye, Arizona
The full report and its methodology can be found on Casino of the Kings.