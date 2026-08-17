Have Fun for Less
State Fair of Texas lowers ticket prices and adds discounts for 2026
It will be cheaper to get into the State Fair of Texas this year. Admission and parking prices are being lowered for 2026, and kids will be able to get in for $10 every day, organizers have announced.
The 2026 fair runs September 25 through October 18 at Fair Park in Dallas.
Adult admission is dropping by $4, from $19 to $15 on weekdays and from $29 to $25 on weekends. Kids ages 3-12 will pay $10 every day, down from $14 on weekdays and $24 on weekends.
Additionally, entry after 5 pm on weekdays will be $10 for all visitors. On weekends, adults will see their ticket price drop from $25 to $20 after 5 pm. Seniors 60 and over will now pay $13 on weekdays, a $1 drop from the previous year.
According to a release, the decision to lower ticket prices came after feedback from fairgoers during the 2025 season and an evaluation of how to balance affordability with the quality of the fair.
Parking in official State Fair parking lots is also dropping by $5, to $25 every day.
“Families have always been at the heart of the State Fair of Texas, and every year we listen closely to what our fairgoers tell us about their experience,” said Karissa Condoianis, State Fair of Texas Senior Vice President of Public Relations, in a statement.
"This year, we are making meaningful changes to admission and parking while continuing to offer the experiences, traditions, and attractions our guests look forward to every fall. Our goal is to make it easier for families to plan a State Fair day that works for them and get the most from their time at the State Fair.”
More ways to save
There are a lot more ways to save during the 2026 State Fair of Texas. Here is a complete list of discounts:
- Opening Day Peanut Butter Drive: On Opening day, Friday, September 25, visitors can enjoy the Fair while also helping the North Texas Food Bank by bringing two jars of peanut butter to donate to receive $10 admission at the gate.
- Feed the Need Wednesdays: Every Wednesday, fairgoers can receive $7 admission by bringing five canned food items to benefit the North Texas Food Bank.
- Dr Pepper Value Days: Every Tuesday and Thursday of the State Fair, Big Tex Insiders can purchase online admission for $12 with a promotional code. Guests can sign up for the Big Tex Insider program at BigTex.com/Insider.
- Senior Day: Every Thursday, guests ages 60 and older can receive admission for $7 at the gate.
- Military Appreciation Day Presented by Chevrolet: Active-duty military, retired military, and veterans can save $5 off admission any day with valid military identification.
- First Responder Discounts: The State Fair honors active and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and other emergency services personnel with $5 off admission any day with valid department or organization identification.
Military and first responder guests purchasing discounted admission online will be prompted to verify eligibility through ID.me. Guests purchasing at the gate should bring valid documentation.
- McDonald's Discounts: Participating McDonald's locations throughout North Texas will offer State Fair admission discounts through coupons available on tray liners and inside select meal bags. Adults can save $5 on admission any day with a valid coupon. Only one discount may be applied per guest, and discounts cannot be combined, stacked, or used in conjunction with any other offer.
- Free Admission for Select Texas Students and Teachers: Students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade at participating school districts receive free admission tickets, and teachers and school faculty for grades 9-12 receive free admission through our voucher program. Teachers must visit the admission ticket sales window, provide a teacher voucher, and show their valid school-issued photo ID to receive an admission ticket to the Fair.
In addition, the State Fair of Texas has partnered with Dallas Park and Recreation on their Teen All Access Pass Program, which provides free admission to the city's most popular museums, libraries, entertainment venues, and leisure facilities to registered Dallas teens ages 13 to 17. More information can be found on DallasParks.org.
If you're a State Fair fanatic, then a Season Pass is your best bet to save money. Both the Digital Season Pass, available for $52, or the Commemorative Hard Card Season Pass, available for $62, pay off in as little as three visits.
Both passes include admission every day of the State Fair, but the Digital Season Pass includes admission only.
The Commemorative Hard Card Season Pass offers extra perks like:
- A commemorative card featuring annual State Fair artwork
- One free single-day Bring-a-Friend admission ticket, valid one time Monday through Friday
- Complimentary admission to the Texas Discovery Gardens during the 2026 State Fair
- Parking pre-purchase discount
Both types of passes are available now at BigTex.com/Tickets. For those who want to save a couple bucks, the Commemorative Hard Card Season Pass is also available at the gate for $60.
The Fair also offers a variety of FLEX options for anyone who want the flexibility to choose their State Fair visit date
Guests can purchase a one-day FLEX admission ticket online for $27. Two- and four-pack FLEX ticket combinations that come with food and midway coupons and one free parking space are available for a limited time, ranging from $104-$129.
Offers are available through August 31 or while supplies last.
Savvy visitors know that savings are available in areas besides tickets. Options include:
- Thrilling Tuesdays: Guests can enjoy savings on Midway rides every Tuesday, with most rides available for four coupons and select kiddie rides available for three coupons. The Thrillway and Texas Star Ferris Wheel are excluded.
- Thrifty Thursday Discount Fair Food Presented by T-Mobile: Every Thursday, participating food vendors offer select signature menu items at reduced prices, giving guests another opportunity to enjoy some of the State Fair's most popular food offerings.
- Kids Win Every Time Midway Games: No more spending a lot in the hopes that your kid will win a prize. At select Midway games marked by the “Kids Win Every Time” sign, kids will, well, win a prize every time they play.
Daily tickets can be purchased online in advance starting September 1. Online admission prices at BigTex.com are inclusive of online processing fees and therefore higher than gate prices.
Admission tickets may be purchased at any State Fair Admission Gate starting on Opening Day, Friday, September 25.