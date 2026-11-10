Traffic Advisory
I-30 ramp closure in downtown Dallas will detour drivers until 2028
Traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 30: Beginning at 10 pm Sunday, November 15, the westbound I-30 on-ramp from Canton Street/Akard Street will shut down and remain closed until spring 2028, TxDOT says.
Detour signs will be in place, directing traffic to use the onramp at Harwood Street for access to westbound I-30 during this time.
The closure is part of the ongoing I-30 Canyon corridor improvement project.
As a reminder, the following closures remain in place as part of this project:
- All lanes of Botham Jean/Lamar Boulevard are closed and detoured at I-30 through late 2027.
- Griffin Boulevard is narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-30 through early 2028.
- All lanes of Cesar Chavez Boulevard are closed and detoured at I-30 through late 2028.
- All lanes of Cadiz Street are closed and detoured at I-30. It will be rebuilt on a new alignment and reopen later in the project.
- All lanes of Akard Street are closed and detoured at I-30 through summer 2028.
- Good Latimer Expressway is narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-30 through early 2028.
According to TxDOT, drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time. No pedestrian access is allowed inside the closed work zones.
The I-30 Canyon project, between the I-35E and I-45 interchanges, is expected to be complete in 2031, weather permitting. Future scheduled lane and ramp closures for this project will be posted in DriveTexas.org as information becomes available.
For everyone's safety, TxDOT urges drivers to use caution in work zones by setting aside distractions, following posted speed limits, and being alert to slower traffic and crews in the area.