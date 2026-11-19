New horizons
JSX flights between Dallas and NYC area cleared for takeoff in 2027
Dallas travelers who want to avoid the hassle of flying into New York City’s three major airports will soon have a new alternative: Public charter service JSX will launch daily nonstop service on its semi-private jets between Dallas Love Field and New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport, beginning February 17.
Teterboro Airport is 12 miles northwest of Midtown Manhattan. Last year, Teterboro ranked as the busiest U.S. airport for private-jet flights.
Dallas-based JSX will fly once a day from Love Field to Teterboro, and once a day in the opposite direction.
Only members of the Club JSX loyalty program can book Love Field-Teterboro flights. Introductory one-way fares begin at $799. The fare includes two checked bags, complimentary onboard snacks and drinks, business-class legroom, and free high-speed Startlink Wi-Fi service.
“New York City and Dallas are two of America’s most influential business and cultural centers, and we believe traveling between them should be as seamless as the opportunities that connect them,” Alex Wilcox, CEO of JSX, says in a release. “With this new daily service, we’re bringing the simplicity, comfort, and convenience of JSX to one of the country’s most important travel corridors.”
Travelers can book JSX flights on its website, through its app, or via airline partners JetBlue and United.
Teterboro will be JSX’s second New York City-area destination. The company already flies into Westchester County Airport, near White Plains, New York. The airport is about 30 miles north of Manhattan, meaning it’s farther from the Big Apple than Teterboro is.
JSX, which launched in 2016, serves 30 airports in the U.S. and Mexico with a fleet of 60 jets. Each jet accommodates 30 passengers. From Dallas, JSX also operates routes to Santa Fe, Taos, Scottsdale, Orange County, and more.
Earlier this year, JSX agreed to purchase as many as 100 jets, each with 36 seats, from Heart Aerospace.
“JSX is proud to back the development of the next-generation aircraft that will deliver the best travel experience for our customers, expand the destinations available to them, and strengthen our business,” Wilcox said in a release announcing the deal.
“The hybrid-electric ES-36 will enable more nonstop routes from more convenient airports while further elevating the award-winning, no-middle-seat onboard experience that JSX customers love.”
Heart Aerospace plans to begin testing ES-36 jets during the first half of 2028 and deliver them to JSX in 2031.