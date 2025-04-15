New Mexico News
Dallas premium air carrier JSX offers summer flights to buzzy Taos
Dallas-based air carrier JSX is bringing back a popular summer flight: The premium public charter jet service company is resuming its seasonal flights to and from Taos (TSM), from four Texas and West Coast cities that include Dallas, Austin, Burbank, and Carlsbad.
According to a release, the flights begin on June 26, 2025.
Taos is a buzzy place to go. Set against the majestic Sangre de Cristo Mountains and dramatic Rio Grande Gorge, the city stands as an ideal destination for summer activities, offering endless opportunities for exploration—from fly fishing to hiking scenic trails and discovering the town’s vibrant culture and deep-rooted artistic and historical heritage.
Texas to Taos
Nonstop flights between Taos Regional Airport (TSM), Dallas Love Field (DAL), and Austin (EDC) will begin June 26, 2025, and will operate once a day, 3 days per week — currently available through the end of September.
The flights are on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Dallas Love Field (DAL):
- They leave Dallas at 9:30 am and arrive at Taos at 10:30 am.
- They leave Taos at 4:15 pm and arrive at Dallas at 10 pm.
Austin Executive Airport (EDC):
- They leave Austin at 2:25 pm and arrive at Taos at 3:40 pm.
- They leave Taos at 11:05 am and arrive at Austin at 1:55 pm.
Introductory fares start at $249 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), free in-flight Wi-Fi, onboard cocktails, and business-class legroom.
West Coast to Taos
Nonstop flights between Taos Regional Airport (TSM), Carlsbad (CLD), and Burbank (BUR) will begin June 26, 2025, and will operate once a day, 3 days per week.
Introductory fares start at $229 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), free in-flight Wi-Fi, onboard cocktails, and business-class legroom.
Dedicated to servicing smaller secondary airports with streamlined & simplified service, JSX provides a stress-free and efficient travel experience for all, allowing customers to check in just 20 minutes before flight departure with advanced frictionless security and crowd-free dedicated hangars. JSX’s spacious 30-seat jets are equipped with business class legroom, high-speed free in-flight Starlink Wi-Fi, in-seat power, and complimentary gourmet inflight snacks and beverages.
“Our continuing flights to Taos prove that public charter flying benefits locals and tourists alike,” says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. “At its core, JSX is dedicated to increasing access to the country’s most coveted, but underserved destinations, and we take great pride in offering award-winning service to Taos without the need nor price of a private jet.”