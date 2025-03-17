True Crime News
Unsolved murder of Texas woman Jennifer Harris featured on Nancy Grace
The unsolved murder of a young Texas woman is the subject of a new episode of Crime Stories With Nancy Grace, the series hosted by true crime queen Nancy Grace.
The episode debuted on March 13 on Merit TV, the network launched in 2024 by Dr. Phil, where Grace has a daily show. The episode has also been posted on Grace's YouTube channel.
It covers the case of Jennifer Harris, who was 28 years old and temporarily living with her grandmother in Bonham, Texas when she disappeared on Mother's Day in 2002.
On May 12, Harris had gone to a friend's house but left to meet someone at 8 pm. She was never seen again. The next day, her 2000 green Jeep Wrangler was found abandoned on a county road. On May 18, her nude body was found in the Red River by fishermen, and her death was ruled a homicide.
The initial investigation was reportedly botched, with evidence such as her car keys, clothes, and laptop that were contaminated or missing entirely.
A graduate of Stephen F. Austin University, Harris owned a massage and wellness center in Frisco, and was pregnant at the time of her death.
There were two men in her life — James Hamilton, her business partner and ex-boyfriend, and Rob Holman, her ex-husband — but neither were ever arrested or charged.
Harris' murder was previously featured on 48 Hours in 2018, and also served as the subject of an entire season of Final Days on Earth, a crime podcast from Texas investigative journalist and book author Claire St. Amant which premiered in 2022.
St. Amant is one of the five guests in what Grace calls an "all-star panel" that appear on the segment, along with Harris' sister Alyssa Wernick and Alyssa's husband Barry Wernick; medical examiner Dr. Thomas Coyne; neuralpsychologist Dr. Judy Ho; and Daryl Parker, a former lieutenant in the Fannin County Sheriff's Office.
St. Amant, whose memoir Killer Story on true crime TV was just published by BenBella Books, is featured most prominently in the episode, along with Jennifer's sister Alyssa. The segment was filmed in February 2025 — the same time that the Harris murder was first covered by Dr. Phil.
Revelations on the episode include the fact that Holman, Harris' ex-husband, changed his story in the days after Harris' death — first acknowledging that he knew she was pregnant and that it would ruin his life, then changing his story to say he was not aware she was pregnant. Grace also laments the fact that investigators never determined a cause of death.
There's currently a $50,000 reward for information leading to information about Harris' death; tipsters are advised to email reward@redrabbitjustice.com, or call the Fannin County Sheriff's Office at 903-583-2143.
"We're coming up on 23 years since the murder took place, and still no one has been arrested," St. Amant says. "I think the idea is that the more people who talk about Jennifer, the better."