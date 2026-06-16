2024 Car crash news
NFL star leaves Dallas jail after serving sentence during surgery recovery
In an ongoing legal saga, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and Dallas-area native Rashee Rice was released from a Dallas County jail on Tuesday, June 16, after serving a 30-day sentence for violating the terms of his probation, which stemmed from his role in a 2024 car crash that left multiple people injured on North Central Expressway in Dallas.
The 26-year-old Rice had been booked into the jail on May 19 after testing positive for THC. Upon his release, Rice made a quick dash past a handful of reporters and into a waiting SUV, which whisked him away from the facility.
Rice had surgery in Dallas about a week before he was sentenced to clean up debris in his right knee, which had been causing inflammation. A judge approved a request from his lawyers to allow him to receive treatment at Parkland Hospital while serving his sentence.
Rice was the driver of one of two speeding sports cars involved in a multi-car crash on North Central Expressway on March 30, 2024, who left the scene of the accident.
A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway caused by a Lamborghini and a Corvette racing, Dallas police said Monday. The high-profile accident was caught on a dashcam video by another motorist.
The drivers left the scene without determining if anyone needed medical attention or providing their information, police said. Two of the drivers in the other vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Rice originally was sentenced to 30 days in jail on July 17, 2025. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury in the crash. As part of a plea agreement, Rice was sentenced to five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail at a time of his choice as a condition of his probation.
Now he heads back to Kansas City.
Rice missed all of the Chiefs' voluntary offseason workouts and their mandatory minicamp, which concluded last week. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid said recently that he expects him to report on time to training camp at the end of July.
“(Chiefs trainer) Rick (Burkholder) has talked to him more than what I have,” Reid said, “just making sure that everything was set there where he could do some rehab with it and still do the time that he needed to take care of. So he's on top of that, and thank goodness that they're allowing him to do that. So, they've been great with that.”
The Chiefs are counting on Rice to help an offense that often struggled during a disappointing 6-11 finish last season.
He's been valuable when he's been available, catching 156 passes for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns and helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in the 2023 season. But he's also missed games because of suspension and injuries, resulting in just 28 played in three seasons.
“We’re moving forward as normal as we go here,” Reid said during voluntary workouts. “When he gets back, we’ve got to get him caught up in doing what he needs to do, and make sure he gets it. It’s not an easy thing he’s going through.
“Life lessons are important,” Reid added, “but we’re all given chances to learn, and he’s in that position now.”
Rice, a member of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs team, is from the Dallas area. He played for SMU in Dallas and grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills. Rice was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has caught nine touchdowns in his two seasons with Kansas City.
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This story contains material from archived Associated Press and CultureMap stories.