This Week's Hot Headlines
Taylor Sheridan's Texas-sized project leads our top 5 Dallas stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes an epic project for Texas' buzziest director and two new restaurants slated for Frisco. Plus, we introduce you the Tastemakers nominees for Dallas Chef of the Year. Read on for our most popular stories, then visit this guide to the best weekend events.
1. Taylor Sheridan takes on epic event in Texas history for next project. North Texas producer, director, and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan wants everyone to remember the Alamo. At the invitation of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Sheridan will tell the story of the Battle of the Alamo for an immersive 4D movie to be shown at the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, which is set to open in 2028.
2. High-profile Dallas restaurant to open in Frisco's Firefly Park. Two high-profile Dallas-Fort Worth food & beverage concepts are headed to Frisco. That includes Frenchie, an all-day Dallas cafe from Travis Street Hospitality, and Second Rodeo Brewing, a Fort Worth brewery and garden from Jason Boso (Truck Yard).
3. Iconic Texas candy maker with famed pralines closing after 141 years. After 141 years in business, iconic Texas candy maker Lammes Candies is closing its doors, marking the end of a longtime source of pralines, Longhorns, and holiday traditions for generations of Texans.
Lammes Candies’ signature Texas Chewie Pecan Pralines and Longhorns helped make the company a institution for generations. Lammes Candies/Instagram
4. Cafe Momentum scales its mission with new East Dallas flagship. Cafe Momentum is building a new two-story, 11,000-square-foot center at 1000 Oak St. at Greenwood Street. The privately funded, $10 million project is scheduled to open in January 2027.
5. 10 best Dallas chefs of 2026 are the city's culinary all stars. Meet the 10 nominees in the running for the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards title of Dallas' Chef of the Year. From soulful Southern fare to pioneering global flavors, this category honors the culinary all stars who are leading the charge in Dallas dining right now.