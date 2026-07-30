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Village Dallas unveils new elevated accommodations at Terraces at The Drey
A new way to stay in Dallas is on the horizon. The Village Dallas is expanding its hospitality lineup with Terraces at The Drey, the highly anticipated expansion of the Drey Hotel, which set to open soon.
The new boutique hotel tower will add 47 guest rooms to the property, further establishing The Village as one of Dallas’ premier destinations to stay and play.
Unique stays
At Terraces at The Drey, guests can expect a more spacious, design-forward experience with larger guest rooms, highly individualized layouts, and access to outdoor living, all within a setting that feels both polished and relaxed.
Here, no two rooms are alike. Spacious layouts and individualized designs define the experience. Select rooms even open onto private terraces, including the signature suites that boast expansive outdoor space perfect for private gatherings.
Rendering courtesy of Village Dallas
Space to gather
Terraces at The Drey offers flexible and intimate meeting and event space for 50 to 75 guests, with the option to expand into outdoor areas.
The property's larger suites can accommodate private dinners, receptions, and social events, offering a unique, upscale alternative to traditional hotel meeting spaces.
Rendering courtesy of Village Dallas
More than a hotel
With its prime location in The Village Dallas, Terraces at The Drey guests also have access to myriad amenities. A resort-style pool, a wellness complex with a full basketball court and group classes, co-working spaces, walking trails, open green space, and exceptional dining are all at your fingertips.
Plus, the pet-friendly hotel boasts convenient access to Wag N Bone pet grooming and daycare, along with miles of trails and outdoor space to explore with furry friends.
Book your stay
You're invited to be among the first to experience the expanded property when it opens its doors. Reservations are available now for fall 2026, so book your escape at Terraces at The Drey today. For more details about The Village's elevated new accommodations, visit the hotel’s website.