Barkingham palace
Posh new club from LA plans to pamper pups near Dallas Love Field
Dallas’ latest luxury hotel boasts five-star service with staffers meeting guests’ every need at any hour. And it’s for the dogs. Literally. The Wags Club, a canine boarding company from Los Angeles, makes its Dallas debut Saturday, November 14 at 1740 Empire Central near Love Field airport.
Everyone working at Wags is trained in dog behavior, pet first aid, and, of course, hospitality.
“The Wags Club takes its cues from five-star hotels, bringing a level of hospitality unmatched in the dog boarding industry,” co-founder/CEO Abi De Silva says in a press release.
Dogs' days are cage-free, with temperament-matched playgroups and private play for dogs who prefer their own company. Overnight guests stay in one of 100 private suites, with staff on site all night.
De Silva says her family's dogs Noorie and Maya inspired the concept.
“We envisioned a resort where we could entrust them completely, a place where exceptional care meets thoughtful hospitality and every dog can vacation in style,” she says in the release.
For 15 years, The Wags Club in West Los Angeles has honored that promise, she says. The canine club's almost-400 Google reviews average 4.7 out of five stars. The owners plan to be as popular in Dallas by pairing "unparalleled amenities with a passionate team chosen for their expertise."
Dogs and owners will be able to tour the facility at the grand opening, an event for which Wags is rolling out a red carpet — again, literally. From 9 am-5 pm, dogs and their owners should arrive in style and pose for paparazzi-esque photos.
“Bow ties, tutus, tiaras, and matching dog-and-owner looks are encouraged,” the release says. “A professional photographer will capture every red-carpet arrival, and staff will lead tours of the private suites, play areas, and outdoor yards all day.”
The cuddly customers' photos are shot almost daily and shared, which their parents enjoy, if the LA Wags Club's Facebook page is any indication.
The Wags Club also will partner with Dallas-area rescue organizations, they say, and will offer special rates for dogs in foster care, "giving dogs awaiting their forever homes socialization, exercise, and expert care," says the release.
And for such luxe amenities, the prices are average, based on data from Dognition.
Wags day care runs $25-$40 a day, and boarding for one dog is $60 per night. Two dogs board for $55 per dog per night. Grooming services are also available.