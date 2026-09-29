NOW HIRING
Free Dallas job fair connects workers with over 3,000 'high-paying' jobs
More than 3,000 jobs will be on offer at a free Dallas job fair on Wednesday, September 30, with some paying up to $40 an hour: The ninth annual You're Hired Job Fest will take place from 9 am-1 pm at Gilley's Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd.
Representatives from at least 80 companies, including Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), Parkland Health, FedEx, UPS, TEKsystems, and the City of Dallas will be interviewing job seekers for a range of positions in logistics, transportation, technology, manufacturing, government, healthcare, and a variety of other specialties.
As several industries prepare for increased demand during the upcoming holiday season, many available positions offer competitive wages, benefits, and opportunities for tuition assistance or reimbursement, according to a release.
“Employers are waiting for you to walk through the doors,” Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins, one of the event organizers, says in the release. “With average wages exceeding $23 an hour and some positions paying more than $40 an hour, this is about more than finding a job. This job fest is about finding an opportunity to build a better future, whether you’re looking for your first job, a career change, or a job upgrade.”
Hosted by the non-profit organization Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas in cooperation with the T.D. Jakes Foundation, and Jenkins, the free job fair will also feature career-focused seminars with professionals available to help job seekers strengthen their search and career development.
Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their résumé, dress professionally, and be prepared to speak directly with employers about current openings and hiring requirements.
Admission and on-site parking are free. More information and free registration are available through Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas.