Art for Advocacy
Art-filled Dallas gala gathers $1.2 million for local children
WHAT: Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s 19th annual Art for Advocacy
WHERE: 8000 Ambassador Row
THE 411: More than 500 guests gathered Saturday, September 12 for an evening of art and philanthropy at Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s 2026 Art for Advocacy.
Now in its 19th year, the gala celebrates the healing power of art while raising funds for DCAC’s services and programs for children and families affected by abuse in Dallas County.
The evening was hosted by Stephanie and John Roberts and chaired by Laura McCallan, Steve Noviello, and Ashley Nowak, with William Bardin and Alec DeJesus serving as curatorial chairs.
One of the night's highlights came during the Mission Moment, when Sebastian Scales shared his story. Presenting sponsor LABORA followed with the first gift of the paddle raise, pledging $50,000.
In the live auction, Ken Womack’s Neon Texas Toast claimed the evening’s top purchase at $20,000.
In total, nearly $1.2 million was raised to support DCAC’s work providing hope and healing to Dallas' most vulnerable children and families.
WHO: Laura Black, Alex Black, Lauren Conway, Taylor Conway, Christy Ewert, Travis Ewert, Wortley, Marjon Henderson, Gibbs Henderson, Emma Vernon, Cathryn McClellan, Abby Evans, Drew Evans, Alec DeJesus, Shana DeJesus, Carmen Menza, Mark Menza, Ash Shetty, Paulina Shetty, Carlos Cruz, Laura Cruz, Tara Laney, Erik Laney, Hunter Hill, Catherine Hill, Jessica Vollrath, Michael Vollrath, Joey Brock, Amani Sodiq, Gaurii S Kumaar, Marcella Generalovich, Abigail Rust, Odilia Iaccarino, Roshni Matthew, Phil Flaherty, Blar Fiedler, Laura Fiedler, and many more patrons and guests.