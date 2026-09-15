Prime Cut
Michelin-recognized chef brings Korean barbecue to Dallas' Bishop Arts
An upscale steakhouse featuring premium Korean barbecue is coming to 634 W. Davis St. in Bishop Arts, a space formerly occupied by Berkley’s Market, which closed in 2024. Min’s Prime Cut Korean Steakhouse, from owners Minji Kim and her husband, Ben Lee, is expected to open by November.
The couple shares a 20-year history opening restaurants together, starting in Seoul, South Korea where their Min’s Kitchen grew to include several locations around Seoul and earned Michelin Plate honors in Michelin Guide Seoul from 2017 through 2019. Kim’s culinary director position at Nuri Steakhouse brought the couple to Dallas, where they have also worked at now-closed Korean steakhouse Joa Grill and Greenville Avenue’s Flock & Fresh.
For the upcoming Min’s they have partnered with prolific Dallas chef Roy Ahn, known for opening Otaru in Bishop Arts and Mizu Sushi on Greenville Avenue. Ahn also has managed Dallas-area restaurants Little Katana, Kome Sushi, and Southlake’s Sushi Zen.
“Roy found the Bishop Arts location and approached us about creating something together there,” Lee says. “We immediately saw the potential of the neighborhood and felt it was the right place to bring the next chapter of Min’s Kitchen to Dallas.”
Chef Kim will direct the kitchen with operational support from Lee. True to Korean barbecue tradition, the menu will center on table-served meats featuring prime beef cuts — ribeye, New York strip, sirloin, tenderloin, filet, and marinated LA galbi short ribs. Dinners will include salad, rice, dipping sauces, and traditional side dishes (banchan), such as kimchi, bean sprouts, and blanched vegetables.
The barbecue program features tiered options ranging from $69 per person to a $119 omakase-style experience.
Staff will slice meat tableside and prepare it on built-in tabletop grills, though guests desiring a more hands-on experience will have the option to cook the cuts themselves.
Beyond barbecue, entrées range from $30-$45 and feature dishes like Chilean sea bass, jumbo prawns stir-fried with Korean soybean paste noodles, extra-tender slow-cooked octopus, and fresh ceviche dressed in yuzu juice.
Minji Kim and Ben Lee.Photo courtesy of Min’s Prime Cut Korean Steakhouse
A full wine-forward bar will boast plenty to pair with its premium meats, plus the rice-based distilled drink soju, beer, and handcrafted cocktails.
“From the beginning, my philosophy has been to respect the foundations and flavors of Korean cuisine while presenting them in a contemporary and approachable way,” Kim says. “Our concept is quite simple: great Korean food and exceptional aged beef, enjoyed together.”
Coming soon to Bishop Arts. Photo courtesy of Min’s Prime Cut Korean Steakhouse
The 4,000-square-foot space is undergoing renovations to create an elevated yet modern casual dining room. While the aesthetic will feel more refined than a standard neighborhood spot, the owners emphasize that the real draw will be the service and atmosphere.
“Our servers will be well-versed in our beef cuts and wine pairings to ensure a delightful experience, whether it's a casual evening with friends, a family dinner, or date night,” Lee says.
The restaurant plans to open for lunch and dinner service Monday through Thursday from 11 am-3 pm and 5-9:30 pm, with continuous all-day service on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.