Chicken Tenders News
Smoothie King CEO to open chicken concept on Dallas' Greenville Ave
What do you get for the restaurateur who has everything? A chicken tenders place. The newest one on the block is called Flock & Fresh, and it's a fast-casual concept from Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King and owner of acclaimed concepts Nuri Steakhouse and JOA Grill.
According to a release, the restaurant will open in the Old Town Shopping Center at 5500 Greenville Ave. #205, in the former Blaze Pizza space, in winter 2025.
The inspiration behind Flock & Fresh, Kim says, “I wanted to create something that reflects how people really live and eat today - something quick but thoughtful, light but still full of flavor. It’s simple, honest food made to meet you where you are, for the days you want to indulge, and the days you’re leaning into something lighter, all while using high-quality ingredients that cater to a variety of tastes.”
The menu is created by a dedicated mom and chef who infuses her culinary expertise with the heart of family-centered cooking. The release does not divulge which mom we are talking about, we can only presume it is Kim's mom, but options include grilled or fried chicken tenders, which can be ordered solo, in a sandwich, or in a salad.
As is the custom with chicken tenders concept, there are sauces — in this case, curry ranch, Flock Sauce (Russian dressing?), Cajun sauce, and K-sauce, as well as salad dressings such as yuzu citrus and avocado ranch.
Design is by Plan B Group and is described as a modern aesthetic with a soft, feminine sensibility. Hmm. They've recessed the facade to create a patio surrounded by greenery and accented with murals. The 2,600-square-foot interior has warm tones, curved walls, and whimsical fixtures. A standout feature is a banquette canopy inspired by a modern chicken coop.