Steakhouse News
Nuri Steakhouse to debut in Uptown Dallas with an Asian-NOLA twist
An unusual Dallas steakhouse that's been two years in the making is finally opening: Nuri Steakhouse, which will take an innovative Asian-plus-American approach, will open on August 20 at 2401 Cedar Springs Rd. #120, near Maple Avenue and across from Uchi.
Nuri is from Wan Kim, a native of South Korea who studied in Boston, acquired his MBA in California, then opened Korea’s first Smoothie King franchise, before eventually acquiring the company. He debuted JOA Grill in 2022 and now introduces Nuri Steakhouse, a more ambitious restaurant venture, which he first hatched in 2022.
According to a release, Nuri means “whole world” in Korean.
"We believe that food is a celebration of life, bringing people together with every bite," Kim says. "Our mission is to provide genuine care for our guests while offering them a culinary experience that transcends cultural boundaries."
The twist will help set it apart in a neighborhood rife with steakhouses including Capital Grille, Ocean Prime, Nick & Sam's, Perry's, and STK. (Maple & Ash, a steakhouse originally planned for the Maples Terrace building, will no longer open and is being replaced by Catch Dallas, a seafood restaurant from Catch Hospitality Group.)
The menu at Nuri is a collaboration between South Korea’s Michelin-recognized Chef Minji Kim and Executive Chef Mario Hernandez (Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Gordon Ramsay North America) which combines influences from Asia, New Orleans, and the South.
Signature dishes include
- steak tartare presented in two styles: an Eastern version featuring fried noodles, quail egg, and yuzu ponzu, alongside a Western interpretation with capers, anchovies, and egg yolk
- two gumbos: classic chicken and Andouille gumbo or a Korean-inspired version
The wine program is from acclaimed Master Sommelier Barbara Werley, one of only 14 Master Sommeliers in Texas and one of just 34 female Master Sommeliers worldwide, with 750 labels and 6,000 bottles.
Spanning 9,500 square feet, Nuri offers indoor seating for 150, including the bar and dining areas, with an additional 50 seats outdoors, and a private dining room.
Every design element is custom-made, reflecting an investment of more than $16 million in design and buildout, blending art deco romance, traditional Korean celadon ceramics, and an unexpected touch of cyberpunk culture.
“We carefully select each design element, from the custom stone floors and hand-painted wallpaper from England to the striking polished chrome light fixture repurposed from a milk tank in the bar. We even sourced over 100-year-old china directly from Korea to ensure a dining experience that is as unique and authentic as it is luxurious,” says Kim.