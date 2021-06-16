New development in Uptown Dallas will embrace beautiful old building

Construction has begun on Maple Terrace, a new mixed-use development in Uptown Dallas that will be home to a Chicago-bred steakhouse, along with office space, luxury apartment building, and various outdoor amenities.

The project is from Hines, an international real estate firm, along with partners Mitsui Fudosan America and McNair Interests, and is anticipated to open in 2023.

The centerpiece will be Maple Terrace, a century-old apartment building that has housed celebrities such as Judy Garland, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley, and Liza Minnelli. Hines bought the building in 2020 from Dallas-​based Exxir Capital, which had been the owner since 2010.

The 1925 seven-story building will be carefully restored by Dallas-based architects, 5G Studio Collaborative, while two new glass-encased levels will rise behind it, with an open-air rooftop lounge and terrace and a nine-story glass curtain wall system that overlooks a 9,000-square-foot urban garden.

Hines Managing Director Ben Brewer says in a statement that the company is honored to reimagine this Dallas landmark into a multi-faceted Uptown destination.

"Maple Terrace's timeless architecture will be celebrated and merged with state-of-the-art design, luxury amenities and dining options to create a place for everyone to experience," Brewer says.

The Offices at Maple Terrace will feature spacious floor plans complete with ceilings up to 17’ and amenities such as a lobby lounge and library bar, fitness center, boardroom, Trackman golf simulator, valet parking, and lush green spaces, including a park and a special events garden lounge.

The location also offers walkable access to restaurants, retail, and hotels, as well recreational sites such as the Katy Trail and Reverchon Park.

Adjacent to The Offices will be The Residences at Maple Terrace, a 22-story residential tower with 345 luxury apartment homes ranging from 601 to 2,879 square feet, and its own set of amenities that include a fitness center, pool deck, outdoor dog park, and 22nd floor conservatory and rooftop terrace. Parking will include a partially subterranean, seven-story garage.

Maple Terrace will also be home to Maple & Ash, the steakhouse from Chicago hospitality group What If Syndicate, with plans for an additional restaurant forthcoming.

Hines Director Corbin Eckel says that "Maple Terrace presents a unique opportunity to create an all-encompassing live, work and play destination in the heart of Uptown."

"Delivering future-proofed, sustainable, buildings has been deeply rooted in the firm's DNA for six decades, and we’re honored to be able to preserve the legacy of Maple Terrace, while bringing a modernized experience that’s relevant for hopefully another 100 years," Eckel says.