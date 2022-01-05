New York-based steakhouse with DJ vibe boogies into Uptown Dallas

A big steakhouse chain is coming to Dallas from New York City — for real this time. Called STK, it's part of One Group Hospitality, a New York-based hospitality industry that also owns Kona Grill. It's opening a location in Uptown at 2000 McKinney Ave., in the space previously occupied by Perry's Steakhouse, which relocated to 2100 Olive St. in 2020.

A spokesperson from One Group confirms that the steakhouse will open in early- to mid-2022.

STK dubs itself as "Not Your Daddy's Steakhouse," combining a modern steakhouse and chic lounge into one "vibe" dining experience. The Chicago Tribune called it "part steakhouse, part DJ-fueled party," with the idea that you come for the meal and stay for the bar scene, and that includes live DJ's spinning.

There are branches in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington State, Denver, and three in New York; plus eight international locations in London, Milan, Dubai, Ibiza, Toronto, Los Cabos, and Mexico City.

The menu includes a big selection of steaks, plus entrees, a raw bar, salads and starters, and a big selection of prototypical steakhouse sides.

Steaks include all your prototypical cuts and more, many dry-aged, such as a dry-aged Delmonico, dry-aged porterhouse, and dry-aged tomahawk. There's NY strip and filet both boneless and bone-in, plus a selection of Wagyu cuts including a Wagyu flat-iron and a trio of Japanese A5 options including a strip and a filet.

The raw bar features oysters, ceviche, and a pickled shrimp cocktail. Starters include calamari, Wagyu sliders, tuna tartare, and a bacon appetizer with apple cabbage slaw.

Mac & cheese comes in three varieties: traditional, bacon, or lobster, or get all three for $42.

Prices are high: Entrees such as salmon, short ribs, and rack of lamb range from $46 to $62. Linguine with lobster is $62, mushroom-truffle tagliatelle is $51, and a surf & turf with 6-ounce filet and lobster tail is $79.

The Dallas location will be the first STK to have an off-premises area that is separated from the restaurant, dedicated entirely to takeout and delivery.

This is not the first go-round for STK, which has had its eye on Dallas since 2015, when the company first announced its intent to open a location in Dallas, just up the street at 1899 McKinney Ave., in what was previously a glitzy bar called Glass. They even created a Facebook page.

But that building ended up being unsuitable for a restaurant. That property was acquired by Ragestar, an Austin-based developer, who had plans to build a residential high-rise with a "green wall" of exterior plants that had some writers positively giddy. Its weird triangular footprint has been an obstacle, and the latest is that it may be leased to a bank.

Uptown does not lack for steakhouses. STK will be right across the street from the Del Frisco's at 2323 Olive St., along with the previously-mentioned Perry's, plus Morton's The Steakhouse two blocks down on McKinney Avenue, plus Ocean Prime on Cedar Springs, plus the Capital Grille at Crescent Court, plus Nick & Sam's plus Truluck's plus Fogo de Chao plus ...