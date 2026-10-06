Where to Drink
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 fun cocktail spots for October
The October edition of Where to Drink, CultureMap's monthly column offering advice on the best cocktails to try around Dallas, has a slightly spooky theme. It includes the popular happy hours that are a common theme of Where to Drink, but also some special menus that celebrate fall.
Here's where to drink in Dallas for October 2026:
Beau Nash
In-house restaurant at Hotel Crescent Court joins the property's celebration of fall with "Boos and Brews," an autumn-themed menu of seasonal cocktails. For example, the Campfire Martini has Oak and Eden bourbon, espresso, chocolate liqueur, and a toasted marshmallow. Blood Orange Paloma has G4 tequila, Solerno blood orange liqueur, blood orange juice, lime, and a black cherry float garnished with a dehydrated blood orange. The Night Shade contains Appleton spiced rum, black currant syrup, Chambord, grapefruit juice, basil, and a dehydrated lemon. Lastly, the ultra-decadent Affogato, which combines Monkey Shoulder scotch, espresso, vanilla ice cream, and chopped pistachios on top.
Fortune House
Restaurant acclaimed for its dumplings has an excellent happy hour with 50 percent off all house cocktails, wines by the glass, draft beer, and hot sake. Notable drinks include the 5-spice espresso martini with Weber Ranch vodka, Patron XO Coffee Liqueur, five-spice oleo, and Cultivar cold brew, for $7.50; and the Forbidden Ube Daiquiri with rum, ube coconut syrup, and lime for $6.50 instead of the standard $13. HH snacks include pork xiao long bao, four for $6; pan-fried pork buns, three for $7; beef potstickers, three for $6; and veggie eggrolls for $1 each. What a deal. The happy hour runs Monday-Friday from 3-6 pm at both locations: 8150 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving, and 2010 Greenville Ave. in Dallas.
The Reserve at The Highland
In-house restaurant at the Highland Dallas hotel has launched Golden Hour, offering 50 percent off select signature cocktails daily from 4-7 pm, with a rotating lineup of drinks changing seasonally. The menu boasts a mischievous Texas-inspired theme, named for some of Dallas' poshest neighborhoods: for example, the Preston Hollow Gimlet has Hendrick’s Gin, Orange Curaçao, lime, and bitters. The sparkly Highland Park Blush combines Bluecoat American Dry Gin with lemon juice, cranberry juice, and La Marca Prosecco. The Bluebonnet Bubbles is another sparkler with Ketel One Vodka, Caravella Limoncello, Reàl Blueberry, lemon juice, and La Marca Prosecco. Regularly priced from $16 to $18, they're 50 percent off during happy hour.
Sor Juana
New botanería at the Dallas Farmers Market is inspired by traditional Mexican establishments where drinks are served alongside complimentary snacks and bar bites. The bar program is managed by Saúl Hernández (previously of Midnight Rambler, La Viuda Negra, and Las Almas Rotas), with creative cocktails such as the signature La Nueva Sangre — an orange blossom gin cocktail with beet juice, lemon, passion fruit, and lavender bitters. Happy hour runs Wednesday-Friday from 5:30-7:30 pm, featuring $6 beers, $8 wines, and $8 cocktails infused with house-made Mexican chili oil macha sauce.
III Forks
In 2025, this classy steakhouse chain reopened its Addison location in a glorious new setting at 5100 Belt Line Rd. #800 at the Village on the Parkway. Now, they've introduced a brand-new happy hour, Monday-Saturday from 3-6 pm. It features half-priced wines by the glass, $1 oysters, and half-price Tito's Martinis, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, 1888 Hand-Pressed Olive Juice, and garnished with bacon and bleu cheese-stuffed olives. The promotion is a celebration of this flagship location in Addison, and is the only location that has a happy hour offering.