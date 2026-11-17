Cause for celebration
James Talarico gets rockstar welcome at Dallas' dazzling Black Tie Dinner
More than 2,000 dazzlingly dressed guests filled the Sheraton Dallas Hotel ballroom Saturday, November 14 for the 45th Black Tie Dinner. The annual event raises funds for the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and 18 North Texas organizations serving the LGBTQ+ community.
Black Tie 2026 came less than two weeks after midterm elections put Democrats in key Texas government seats for the first time in decades, so an unannounced appearance from U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico (fresh off his SNL appearance the previous Saturday), garnered a rockstar response with attendees rising and roaring approval.
Senator-elect James Talarico made a surprise appearance. Photos courtesy of Ziro C Photograph
"This community represents the best of Texas: pride, fearlessness, resilience, and doing it all with humor, grace, and impeccable style," said Talarico, dressed in a tux and black tie. Talarico pledged to protect LGBTQ+ rights and equality and stated that he would "have your back in our nation's capital" once he takes office in the U.S. Senate.
The night's theme was "Renaissance." Opening the program, 2026 Senior Co-Chair Dee Coleman said, “A renaissance is what happens when people who have been tested, doubted, and told to dim their light decide to create, to gather, and to flourish anyway. That is exactly who this community is. And it is exactly who our beneficiaries are, as they serve this community every single day.”
Senior Co-Chair Dee Coleman and Junior Co-Chair Joshua Williams at the Black Tie Dinner 2026. Photos courtesy of Ziro C Photograph
By Coleman’s side stood Junior Co-Chair Joshua Williams, who added, “Each table in this room represents a commitment. A commitment to equality. A commitment to dignity. That is the legacy of Black Tie Dinner. And that is the promise of Renaissance.”
2026 honorees included:
- DeeJay Johannessen, CEO of HELP Center for LGBTQ+ Health received the Raymond Kuchling Humanitarian Award.
- Cece Cox, retiring CEO of Resource Center received the Black Tie Dinner Visibility Award.
- Benito Skinner, actor, comedian and "Overcompensating" creator received the Black Tie Dinner Media Award.
- Peppermint, Broadway star and RuPaul's Drag Race alum received the Black Tie Dinner Vanguard Award.
- Cannon Austin received the Mike Anglin Trailblazer Award.
- Wendy Struhs received the Richard Weaver Volunteer Excellence Award.
Johannessen, who has led the HELP Center for 28 years, accepted his award, which honors individuals who have made extraordinary gifts of their time and talents on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community; In his remarks, he spoke directly to young people still struggling to be themselves.
"You belong. You matter. You are loved. We will fight for you," Johannessen said. "We weren't put here to run away. We were put here to make sure the next generation doesn't have to."
Urging guests to keep moving forward, Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign and Human Rights Campaign Foundation, said, "Progress has never been inevitable. Every right we have today was fought for."
The program also featured music from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and an In Memoriam Tribute with a performance by Love Jones Monroe.
Since its inception in 1982, Black Tie Dinner has distributed more than $33 million to its beneficiaries. Black Tie Dinner will reveal its 2026 distribution to beneficiaries, which provide housing, healthcare, youth services and advocacy, at a December 17 wrap party at The Empire Room, underwritten by Proof of the Pudding.
The 46th Annual Black Tie Dinner is set for November 13, 2027.