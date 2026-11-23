This week in gluttony
Black Friday brunches lead 8 best Dallas food and drink events this week
Thanksgiving week brings lots of opportunity for comfort in numbers, with game nights and Black Friday brunches dominating this week's list of tasty events. For those who like to hit the town on Thanksgiving Eve, there's a supper club with live entertainment just for you. Still need Thanksgiving dining plans? Check for last minute reservations using our list of best places to dine on Thanksgiving Day.
Tuesday, November 24
Bingo Night at Lockwood Distilling Co.
Thanksgiving week is perfect for game nights, and Lockwood Distilling’s twice monthly Bingo Night just so happens to land on Tuesday. Visit the McKinney distillery for cocktails and themed bingo play. Entry is free but reservations do go quickly, so schedule your start time in advance, with the first available at 5:45 pm.
Wednesday, November 25
The Night Before Thanksgiving at Delilah
Enjoy live music by The Delilah Band during this Thanksgiving Eve dinner event featuring one-night only specials. Try the With Gratitude cocktail ($22) made with reposado tequila, spiced pear liqueur, ginger, cranberry, lemon, and candied ginger. Pair it with a roast turkey croquette ($14). Reservations begin at 5 pm and the band will play until midnight.
Drinksgiving at Punch Bowl Social
Punch Bowl Social will celebrate the unofficial “Drinksgiving” holiday the day before Thanksgiving with all-day happy hour and food and drink specials starting at $5. There’ll also be live music from 7-10 pm and plenty of board games great for groups.
Friday, November 27
Black Friday Brunches:
Ida Claire
The Addison destination for fine Southern cuisine will open Friday morning at 8 am for Black Friday dining. Breakfast dishes include tacos and “fancy” toast with whipped ricotta and country ham, with brunch dishes to follow starting at 11 am to include banana bread French toast and eggs benedict. Brunch to be served until 4 pm.
Haywire
Both locations of the farm-to-fork restaurant will open at 11 am for Black Friday brunch with dishes to include barbacoa chilaquiles, cinnamon-orange pancakes, and plenty of mimosas. Brunch runs until 4 pm.
The Ranch at Las Colinas
The ranch-style restaurant will run 11 am-4 pm serving brunch specialties like crab cake Benedict, chicken and waffles, and cinnamon-orange pancakes.
Saturday, November 28
Thai: A Fresh Start at Central Market Cooking School
Looking to lighten up holiday dining with fresh flavors? The Lovers Lane location of Central Market will host this hands-on cooking class featuring lean proteins, fresh fruit and vegetables, and flavorful Asian ingredients. The menu includes Thai salad with cucumber, carrots, and jicama; crispy Ahi tuna rolls with Thai mango salsa; Thai chicken in lettuce wraps; and fruit salad with coconut-lime dressing. Class is $95 and will run from 6-8:30 pm.
Monday, November 30
Jason’s Deli 50th Anniversary
The deli chain will celebrate its 50th anniversary with $5 deals. Visit any location for choice of salad bar, California Club, Club Royale, or Amy’s Turkey-O for $5 each. The deal is for dine-in only. Don't forget the free soft-serve ice cream for dessert.