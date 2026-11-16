Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away (find our list of best places for Turkey Day dining here) but one Dallas hotel is ready to kick off Christmas cheer with a Nutcracker-inspired tea. This week is also about opulence: there's a truffle dinner, an Italian wine tasting with Amalfi coast influence, a Beaujolais French wine dinner, and a wild-game dining experience at a sky-high steakhouse. End the week with Thanksgiving cocktail class to take the guesswork out of holiday hosting.
Wednesday, November 18
H-E-B Feast of Sharing at Fair Park
The annual Thanksgiving-time feast for the community, presented by H-E-B and Central Market, takes place at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, 1001 Washington St., Dallas. The meal is free, open to the public, and it is first-come, first serve. Besides a full meal, the event includes live music; a kid’s zone with bounce house, face painting,pictures with Santa, and more. In addition, social service agencies from across the community will be on hand to provide information and resources. The event lasts from 3-7 pm.
Italian Pop-Up Dinner at Dee’s Table
The steakhouse at The Star in Frisco will trade its signature Southern flair for la dolce vita during this four-course Italian-inspired wine pairing dinner. The menu includes heirloom tomato burrata salad, black truffle carnaroli risotto, chicken piccata over angel hair pasta, and tiramisu. Reservations are $95 and the evening begins with a reception with prosecco and passed apps at 6:30 pm followed a seated dinner at 7:30 pm.
Thursday, November 19
4th Annual Wild Game Dinner at SER Steak + Spirits
This five-course wild game-focused dinner takes place 27 floors above street level at the Hilton Anatole’s sky-high steakhouse. The $225 price includes wine and spirit pairings and the event will run from 6-9 pm.
Sabatino Truffle Dinner at Monarch
White truffle season is here, and Monarch is ready to celebrate its opulence during this four-course dinner featuring truffle-centric dishes. Indulge in A5 Wagyu steak tartare with white truffle and winter salad, Dover sole with black truffle puree, ricotta gnudi with white truffle, stone axe striploin, black truffle manicotti, and truffle hazelnut mousse. The $350 price includes wine pairings, and the night of luxury begins at 6:30 pm.
Friday, November 20
Beaujolais Wine Dinner Journey with Chateau Des Jacques at Cadot
The award-winning French restaurant will bring the flavors of Beaujolais to Dallas during this four-course French wine pairing dinner featuring Château des Jacques by Maison Louis Jadot. Menu highlights include duck breast with wild rice and cassis sauce, poached eggs in Beaujolais red wine sauce with brioche and crispy pancetta, and pithvier of goat cheese and chives. Dinner is $120 and begins at 6:30 pm.
Saturday, November 21
Ultimate Pitmasters in The Making Class: Thanksgiving Edition at Omni PGA Frisco
The Ice House bar and restaurant at the expansive Omni PGA Frisco Hotel will host this barbecue clinic on holiday entrees including brisket, ribs, and a showpiece smoked turkey. Led by the hotel’s expert pitmaster Rick Adamo, the class will teach participants how to select the right product, and how to trim, season, and smoke. The $99 ticket includes a welcome drink, opportunities to sample straight off the smoker, and a barbecue sauce takeaway. Class will run from 10-11:30 am.
Nutcracker Holiday Tea at Hotel Crescent Court
The Hotel Crescent Court’s beloved holiday tradition begins this week with the arrival of its Nutcracker-themed tea. The seasonally inspired tea service features live music and a few festive surprises. Tickets are $50 for children and $120 for adults, with the option of bottomless champagne for $40 more. Seating times are 11 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm Saturdays and Sundays through January 3.
Happy Fall Y'all! Wine Walk in Deep Ellum
The third annual sip-and-stroll event features complimentary wine at 15-20 Deep Ellum neighborhood shops. Enjoy live music and art along the way. Check in between 4-6:30 pm at 2647 Main St. The event runs until 7 pm. Early bird tickets start at $15.
Sunday, November 22
Thanksgiving Cocktail Class at Apothecary
Take the guesswork out of Thanksgiving libations by attending this hands-off cocktail class led by Apothecary owner Tanner Agar. The Apothecary bar team will shake up drinks while Agar explains the method with detailed instruction on how to recreate at home. The drink lineup includes Stone Fruit Spritz (ideal as a welcome drink), a Fall Pomegranate Margarita, and a Pumpkin Pie Old Fashioned. Light bites and take-home recipes are included in the $110 price. The class will run from 3-5 pm.
From Sicily to Amalfi – A Journey Through Coastal Italy Wines at The Elephant Lounge
This come-and-go experience at the brand-new Elephant Lounge in Flower Mound will feature rare Italian wine tastings from Italy’s coastal regions along with an open buffet of signature dishes. Advance tickets include a two-for-one deal that’s $70. The event will run from 3-6 pm.