Pass the pie
Dallas diner Norma’s Cafe celebrates 70 years with new White Rock location
A beloved old-fashioned diner and go-to for perfect pie will unwrap a new location near Dallas' White Rock Lake before the new year: Norma’s Cafe, which marks 70 years in business in 2026, will open at 9004 Garland Rd. in December, according to a release.
An exact date has not been given, but fans of Norma's chicken fried steak, especially, will want to remain informed, because the first 100 in line opening day will receive one free chicken fried steak dinner, once a month, for a year.
For the past two-and-a-half years, Norma’s has operated a virtual to-go kitchen in the White Rock neighborhood, and its success made building a brick-and-mortar cafe in the vicinity an obvious next step, owners say in the release.
Guests can expect the same menu, recipes, and service they’ve received since the diner’s 1956 debut on Davis Street in Oak Cliff — big breakfasts with fluffy biscuits and gravy, grits and omelets, Tex Mex platters, pot roast, meatloaf, fried catfish, award-winning chicken fried steak, and of course, Norma’s shining-star Mile-High Pies.
Just as at its Oak Cliff, North Dallas, Frisco, and Plano locations, the new Norma's will be a place people can pop in for a fast fresh-brewed coffee or where families and friends gather for a full-on feast.
Even as the restaurant celebrates its seventh decade, staffers still mourn the loss of their leader, Norma's owner Edward "Ed" L. Murph III, who died last February at age 78. Murph spent decades making Norma’s a place where everyone felt at home, those who worked with him say.
“The best way we know to honor him is to keep growing what he built, with the same heart, the same recipes, and the same care for the people we serve in the DFW community,” Kurt Metzger, VP of operations for Norma’s Cafe says in a statement.
He says opening a new location in Norma's 70th year would make Murph proud.
“More than once during this process,” Metzger says, “we’ve found ourselves saying, ‘Ed would be smiling down.’”
Murph was the first-ever Texas recipient of the National Restaurant Association Restaurant Neighbor Award, recognizing his commitment to community service and leadership through Norma's Cafe.
"His impact on our industry and the countless lives he touched will not be forgotten," the association said. "He was truly a great man who will be greatly missed."
The new White Rock restaurant plans to participate in neighborhood events and support local charitable organizations, continuing Murph's emphasis on giving back.
“This new location is a concrete step towards our future, but with humble reflection on our past," Metzger says. “Everyone has a chair at Norma’s table, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. We are humbled by the kind outreach from the future guests of the White Rock area. We look forward to serving them like family for many years to come.”