Closure news
Hawkers Asian Street Food closes Deep Ellum restaurant after 5 years
A Deep Ellum restaurant has closed its doors after five years: Hawkers Asian Street Food permanently shuttered its location at 2800 Main St., on Wednesday, November 18, an announcement from the restaurant says.
The company's Addison location remains open.
A Hawkers spokesperson told CultureMap the decision to close was related to "security concerns."
In an official statement, Hawkers said the decision followed "much consideration and some difficult conversations about what's best for our team."
The company also emphasized that employee well-being was central to the decision and said many members of the Deep Ellum staff have elected to continue working at its nearby Addison restaurant.
They also expressed appreciation for fellow Deep Ellum businesses that contribute to the neighborhood.
"Deep Ellum is a neighborhood full of creativity, character, and people who care deeply about the community," the statement says. "Those are the very things that drew us here five years ago, and we're grateful to have been a small part of what makes this neighborhood so special."
The spokesman declined to comment further on the restaurant's safety concerns or whether they had to do specifically with recent violence in the area.
Three shootings in Deep Ellum left four people dead and 15 injured over Halloween weekend. In early November, Dallas police launched new security initiatives and have made arrests related to the incidents.
The restaurant's statement concludes, "We have nothing but love and respect for the people and businesses who pour their hearts into this neighborhood. We’ll always be grateful for our time here, and we’ll always be rooting for this community.”
Hawkers follows two other recent closures in Deep Ellum: Armoury D. E., a restaurant and nightlife venue, and arcade-bar Select Start, which has moved to Greenville Avenue.
Hawkers made its Texas debut in Deep Ellum in November 2021. It was voted by readers Best New Restaurant in the 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
Founded in Florida in 2011 by four friends with family roots in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, Hawkers was inspired by the street food vendors across Asia who "hawk" food to passers-by. The restaurant group expanded following a private equity investment in 2025 and now operates more than a dozen locations across the country.
The pan-Asian concept serves shareable street food such as roti canai, bao buns, and Korean twice-fried wings, alongside Asian-inspired cocktails. Standout dishes include the flaky Roti Murtabak in curry sauce, the Bibimbap bulgogi steak and tofu with spicy kimchi, Hong Hong sticky ribs.
Hawkers will continue serving customers at its Addison location — its only remaining restaurant in Dallas — at 5100 Belt Line Rd., Ste. 430.
In its statement, Hawkers thanked Deep Ellum guests who had "shared a meal, raised a glass, or made a memory" at the restaurant, adding, "We can't wait to keep making memories with you in Addison, right down the road."