Burger News
Cult-fave burger chain White Castle makes official Dallas debut
The wee sliders have arrived: White Castle, the cult-favorite Ohio-based chain known for its petite, slider-size burgers, has made its Dallas debut, tiptoeing into the market via a kiosk at Dallas Love Field.
The kiosk serves as an enticing prelude to the debut of their first full-blown store at Grandscape in The Colony, which will open at 4520 Destination Dr. on December 1.
In the meantime, travelers passing through Dallas Love Field can purchase hot White Castle Sliders from a self-serve Crave & Go kiosk, which has opened just in time for the imminent Thanksgiving travel rush. (You can see the kiosk in action on Love Field's Instagram page.)
White Castle burgers can now be ordered from a kiosk at Love Field.White Castle
The kiosk has four options: Original, cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, or chicken and cheese slider, sold four to an order, and priced from $13.25 to $14.75.
White Castle was founded in 1921 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. The family-owned business owns and operates more than 335 restaurants as well as a retail division which provides frozen burgers to grocery stores nationwide.
Their burgers are known for their squared-off shape and small size: about two inches wide and 1.5 ounces — an anomaly in the burger world where patties start at 3 ounces and many chains sell burgers up to 8 ounces, IE a half-pound.
Their small size used to be a unique signature, but now they fit under the category of "sliders."
Their burgers are steamed, rather than being prepared on a flat-top or grill, and are cooked on a bed of onions, then served on matching small square buns.
In addition to burgers, they have crinkle-cut fries, a chicken slider, a panko-breaded fish slider, and breakfast sliders available 24/7. Plus mini waffles, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fish bites, hash brown bites, shakes, and smoothies.
The 3,430-square-foot Colony Castle will feature a double drive-thru with both canopy and patio seating. The chain will then follow The Colony with two more Texas locations — Fort Worth and Grand Prairie — which are slated to open in 2027.