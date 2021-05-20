New restaurant coming to Dallas' Deep Ellum will hawk Asian street food

A cool Asian restaurant concept that's all about street foods is coming to Texas. Called Hawkers Asian Street Fare, it will open its first Texas location in Dallas, at 2800 Main St., aka the former Curtain Club space.

According to a spokesperson, the restaurant will open in November.

Hawkers was founded in Florida in 2011 by four friends who were inspired by their family roots in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Vietnam to open a restaurant inspired by street food vendors across Asia who "hawk" their food to passers-by.

They opened their first location in Orlando, and now have 11 locations across the southeast including Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The menu features small plates, with signature dishes that include:

Pad Thai, the prototypical noodle dish

Roti Canai, a thin flaky pancake served with curry sauce

Korean Twice Fried Wings

Seoul Hot Chicken Bao

Curry Laksa

Other popular items include meatballs in curry sauce, spring rolls, wok-seared tofu, and skewers of bulgogi chicken or satay chicken, cooked on a traditional hibachi grill.

Brand chef Allen Lo says that the menu reflects his heritage. "So many of the dishes on our menu are my own family recipes that have been passed down generation to generation, so it’s important to me that we are sharing this food with a community that will not only appreciate it, but also celebrate it," he says.

Cocktails have an Asian spin, and they often position the bar at the front of the restaurant to make it feel energetic as soon as you enter. An open kitchen lets you see and interact with the chefs.

Decor-wise, they go for a rustic, industrial feel, with elements you might find in an Asian market or hawkers stall, IE raw materials, unpainted and unfinished wood and metal - a good fit for the neighborhood, says co-founder Kaleb Harrell in a statement.

"We are so excited to be joining the Deep Ellum community, especially because Dallas has become such an epicenter for culinary innovation and artistic advancement," Harrell says. "The sheer amount of creativity and art within the community is what inspired us to explore Dallas in the first place, and the Deep Ellum neighborhood feels like the perfect fit for our restaurant."