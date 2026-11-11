Gamer News
Dallas gamer bar leaves Deep Ellum for new address on Greenville Ave
A unique gamer venue in Dallas' Deep Ellum is leaving after six years for a new home. Select Start, a game arcade and cocktail bar, is leaving its Deep Ellum address at 2811 Main St. and opening in a prized location at 4503 Greenville Ave., at the corner of SMU Boulevard. They're taking over the former Bangkok Thai restaurant, which had been there for 30 years before closing in 2025 — joining a neighborhood known for being a big SMU hangout.
According to a release, the new location is now open.
"Deep Ellum was our home for years, and it will always be a special part of Select Start's story," says co-owner Danny Wilson in a statement. "We wanted to find a location where we could keep everything people love about Select Start while introducing the experience to a new audience. Greenville Avenue gives us that opportunity, and we're excited to bring something different to an already incredible nightlife scene."
Select Start initially opened in Deep Ellum in 2018, with a unique profile that combined modern arcade games, cocktails, DJs, and interactive entertainment. Plus a bar serving ice cream and floats with soda, beer, and booze like a Jack Daniels & Coke float.
The new Select Start spans approximately 3,500 square feet, centered around an island bar. Features include Tetris-inspired floor tiles, and a 7-by-11-foot LED wall adjacent to the DJ booth that will showcase sporting events, DJ visuals, and private party entertainment.
Modern arcade games offered include Mario Kart, NBA Smash N Win, Aliens Armageddon, Halo Fireteam Raven, four-player Pac-Man Battle Royale, Guitar Hero and Whack a Clown.
Additional attractions include four basketball shooting games, two Skee-Ball lanes, a punching bag game, pool table, air hockey, photo booth, and nine claw machines stocked with everything from stuffed animals and Labubus to mystery boxes and oversized ducks. Six televisions at the bar are equipped with Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
One major addition: a full kitchen with a walk-up ordering window, serving bar bites and late-night snacks until 2 am.
The menu features burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, fries, fried pickles, and tater tots, plus egg rolls in three flavors: Philly cheesesteak, veggie, and "Southern" with smoked chicken, black beans, and corn.
Select Start is part of Blender Brands, a hospitality, nightlife, and entertainment group founded in 2015 by Danny Wilson and Jacob Cox, whose growing portfolio includes Assembly Park in Plano (home to Cliff Coffee, Three Links, and Assembly Ice House); COBA After-Hours in Dallas; and Good Side Pizza Pub.