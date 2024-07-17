Oh, what fun!
New immersive holiday lights event will electrify Arlington in 2024
Jul 17, 2024 | 10:13 am
Photo courtesy of Enchant
A spectacular new Christmas lights experience will take over Choctaw Stadium in Arlington for the 2024 holiday season: Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas, a new immersive event from the creators of the popular "Enchant" light maze, will flip the switch in late November.
"With larger-than-life light sculptures, falling snow, ice skating, visits with Santa, loads of tasty hot cocoa, and more, Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas brings to life treasured holiday traditions during this beloved time of year," says a release.
Activities and experiences at the all-ages attraction will include:
- An over-the-top light display – 55,000 square feet of holiday light sculptures, featuring custom and interactive Coca-Cola-inspired vignettes. (Destined to make CultureMap's annual list of most spectacular Christmas light displays.)
- Market Square – Seasonal treats and shopping for holiday gifts from local vendors showcasing their wares. (Vendor applications are still being accepted atClassicChristmas.com.)
- Ice skating: skating under and amid the spectacular lights.
- Snow Slide: Ride an inner tube down a thrilling snow slide.
- Seasonal food and beverage – Holiday-themed food and drinks for the whole family.
- Live entertainment – Nightly caroling throughout the venue and more local, seasonal artist features.
- Visit with Santa – Photos will Santa in his workshop.
- Book a holiday party - Classic Christmas will be available for office parties, family gatherings, and other seasonal celebrations (groups 10+ get access to special pricing.)
“Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas will bring Real Magic to a new family tradition during the holidays,” says Derek Alexander, VP of Commercial & Digital, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, in the release. “We are proud to bring this incredible experience to the local communities in which we serve.”
The event will debut November 22 and run through December 29, 2024 at Choctaw Stadium. Tickets are already on sale.
Through July 31, Flex Tickets are offered with general admission pricing. These "secure the lowest prices on tickets without having to know what date you plan to attend the event until later this season," organizers say.
General admission runs $20 for adults, $14 for youth (age 14-17), $14 for children (age 4-13), and free for 0-3 years old.
Tickets are on sale at ClassicChristmas.com.