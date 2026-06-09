Restaurant debut
Mexican restaurant Sueño debuts with tequila lounge in Snider Plaza Dallas
The highly anticipated second location of acclaimed Mexican restaurant Sueño is making its debut in Dallas — and it's bringing a tequila lounge with it.
Officially called Sueño Cocteleria Mexicana, the elevated Mexican restaurant from founders Julio Pineda and Cristian Lujano, is opening at Dallas' Snider Plaza on Wednesday, June 10. The restaurant is located at 6600 Snider Plaza, in a 6,259-square-foot space with a main dining room, patio, and a dedicated tequila lounge called Alma Agave.
The opening comes about eight months after Sueño first revealed plans to expand from Richardson to the popular Dallas shopping center near SMU. Founded in 2021 by cousins Pineda and Lujano, both originally from Mexico City and raised in Texas, Sueño quickly earned a following for its refined Mexican cuisine, cocktail program, and hospitality.
The Dallas location is a partnership with Bellomy Hospitality Group, the local company behind S&D Oyster Company, Rex's Seafood, and Caché.
At the center of Sueño's cuisine is its in-house masa operation, which uses heirloom blue and yellow corn to make nixtamal daily for tortillas, tetelas, and tlayudas.
The kitchen is led by executive chef Cristos Andrade, a native of Monterrey, whose menu blends traditional Mexican flavors with influences from French, Italian, and Japanese cuisine, the release says.
Pollo à la Plancha.Photo courtesy of Sueño
Menu highlights include:
- Bone Marrow Pork Belly with salsa tatemada, avocado puree, and bone marrow-infused crema Oaxaqueña
- Tamarind Ponzu Sashimi Scallops with cucumber, avocado, and fried parsnip
- Sushi-Grade Ahi Tuna Tartare with serrano tomato herb vinaigrette
- Jalisco Birria Tacos with braised lamb, consommé, cheese, onion, cilantro, and lime
- Enchiladas Suizas with pulled chicken, cheese, and creamy poblano sauce
Live-fire dishes are a highlight of the menu and will include:
- Wood-Fired Carne Asada with Rosewood Ranch New York strip and chorizo enfrijolada
- Pollo a la Plancha with pipián verde
- Fire-grilled fajitas with chicken, sirloin, pork belly, or a combination of meats
- Salmon a la Crema with white wine mushroom sauce
An exciting addition to the new location is Alma Agave, an intimate lounge dedicated to tequila, mezcal, and other Mexican spirits, according to a release. The 23-seat space is designed as a destination of its own, the owners say, serving cocktails along with small plates inspired by different regions of Mexico.
The beverage program showcases tequila, mezcal, and lesser-known Mexican distillates, as well as ancestral drinks such as tejuino and tejate, they say. Cocktails incorporate housemade ingredients, fermented elements, masa foam, and squash-based sodas.
Pretty cocktails at Sueño.Photo courtesy of Sueño
"With this location, we really focused on how the experience unfolds for our guests," says Lujano in the release. "From the front window where masa is prepared to the open kitchen and into the intimacy of Alma Agave, every element is designed to draw people in."
The restaurant was designed by Mexico City-based JSa and Arlington's ch_Studio. According to the release, the design draws inspiration from traditional Mexican haciendas and incorporates volcanic stone, wood, leather, handwoven textiles, and artwork by Mexican artisans. A patio "reinterprets the Mexican courtyard," they says, as a shaded, inviting space for outdoor gatherings.
"For us, this project is deeply personal," says Pineda. "It's about honoring where we come from while creating something meaningful for our community — an experience that celebrates Mexican culture through food, drink, and genuine hospitality."
Sueño will open for dinner service and weekend brunch beginning June 10. Hours will be 4-10 pm Monday-Thursday, 4-11 pm Friday, 10 am-11 pm Saturday, and 10 am-10 pm Sunday. Alma Agave will be open 4-11 pm Sunday-Thursday, and 4 pm-midnight Friday-Saturday.
Reservations are now open through Resy.