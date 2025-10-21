Mex-Mex News
Acclaimed Mexican restaurant Sueno to open in Dallas' Snider Plaza
An elevated Mexican restaurant is coming to Dallas' Snider Plaza: Sueño, which has been garnering fans at its original location in Richardson, will open a location at 6600 Snider Plaza. According to a release, it'll open in early 2026.
Founded in 2021, Sueño was founded in 2021 by Julio Pineda and Cristian Lujano, who debuted the concept in Richardson in December 2021.
They're now partnered with the Bellomy Hospitality Group, a local family-owned company that owns and operates S&D Oyster Co., Rex’s Seafood, and the newly opened New Orleans-inspired lounge, Caché.
The new location will feature a trendy live-fire kitchen which will serve as both a visual centerpiece and a menu catalyst, allowing chefs to explore new flavors and techniques exclusive to Snider Plaza. The menu will focus on refined, ingredient-driven refined Mexican cuisine inspired by Mexico City. Cocktails will feature fresh ingredients, elegant presentation, and thoughtful balance.
“Sueño has always been about more than food—it’s about creating an experience that feels both familiar and unexpected,” said Julio Pineda, Co-Founder of Sueño. “With Snider Plaza, we’re expanding that vision, inviting guests to share in the next chapter of our story through fire, flavor, and community.”
Pineda leads the overall creative and operational direction of Sueño, including menu, design, and guest experience. He was born in Mexico City and raised in Texas and comes from a family steeped in restaurant life. He's well known in Richardson for restaurants he's owned in the past, whose names we won't mention because who wants to give shady partners any free PR.
Lujano is also originally from Mexico City and is Pineda’s cousin. His early career included roles at elevated Mexican dining establishments, where he honed his approach to high-end beverage programs rooted in authenticity and technique. At Sueño, he shapes the overall hospitality culture—developing service standards, training teams, and nurturing a guest-first ethos.
The Snider Plaza space—measuring 6,259 square feet with seating for 116 guests in the main dining room, 38 on the patio, and 23 in the lounge (speakeasy).