New NOLA-style lounge to open above S&D Oyster in Uptown Dallas
A new NOLA-style lounge is coming to Uptown Dallas: Called Caché, it'll be a refined, New Orleans and French-inspired cocktail lounge located above the legendary S&D Oyster Company opening at 2701 McKinney Ave. on August 29.
Tucked above S&D, it'll go into a previously unused office, now a 600-square-foot lounge with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, and balcony overlooking S&D’s New Orleans-style courtyard.
Caché will have its own distinct identity while honoring the legacy of S&D, offering a cozy, elevated space with cocktails, fine wine, and New Orleans-inspired small plates.
In a release, co-owner Ryan Bellomy recalls his personal history with S&D.
"Our parents would drive us to S&D when we were kids, and it’s been a staple for the city for as long as we can remember," Bellomy says. "Herb and Mary Kay Story brought the flavors of the Gulf Coast to Dallas in 1976, and the New Orleans-style courtyard and patio that was added in 2014 has been a favorite spot for us."
"We were honored in 2023 when Herb allowed us to acquire S&D, and we take seriously our responsibility to preserve this piece of our city’s history," Bellomy says. "With Caché, we wanted to honor S&D’s legacy while creating something completely new—a warm, inviting lounge where guests can enjoy world-class cocktails and small plates in an elevated, intimate setting, building on the tradition and spirit of S&D.”
Cocktails
The cocktail program is by beverage director Shane Scully, who was most recently Beverage Director at Petra and the Beast, but has worked in Southern California and Las Vegas.
“The foundation of our drink program is rooted in history,” Scully says in a statement. “When I traveled to New Orleans, I was surprised by how much of the city’s cocktail scene—both classic and contemporary—remains grounded in traditional cocktail history. New Orleans has one of the richest cocktail traditions in the world. I wanted to capture that authenticity while blending in contemporary techniques and inventive ingredients. Every drink tells a story, and every detail—ice, glassware, garnish—is intentional.”
Cocktails include
- Oyster Co. Martini, a twist on the classic Vesper-style martini with roasted Gulf oyster shells infused into vodka
- American Graffiti - Scully’s take on a sazerac, with Sazerac Rye, cognac, Madeira wine, cola syrup, and cherry bitters
- Riffignac - a “riff” on the classic New Orleans cocktail, Roffignac, featuring salted honey cornbread–infused cognac, raspberry and champagne shrub, and corn cream soda
- Chantilly Lace with vanilla and cacao-washed vodka, amaretto, crème des Quatre, and Blanc de Blancs
- Café Brûlée - blending the classic New Orleans café brûlot with an espresso martini, with brandy, café amaro, chicory cold brew (using Café du Monde coffee), egg (for creamy texture) and a brûléed cinnamon-and-clove demerara sugar
- Maison Verte with Don Fulano Fuerte , house chartreuse blend, basil eau de vie, and pineapple cordial
- Hurricanrana, an elevated version of the classic New Orleans hurricane, made with Worthy Park 109 and spiced rum blend, lemongrass fassionola and lime.
Wine
Caché’s wine program is by Advanced Sommelier Jesse Rodriguez, whose career spans some of the country’s most celebrated kitchens and wine lists. He was Head Sommelier at The French Laundry, and has led luxury and fine dining beverage programs across the U.S., including Addison in San Diego and Montage International.
The initial wine list at Caché features 18 wines by the glass and bottle: sparkling wines, crisp whites, rosés, and reds from France, California, and beyond; it will expand to approximately 70 wines later in the fall.
Food
The food offering will include
- caviar service, with choices of Siberian Baerii, Kaluga Hybrid, or Smoked Trout Roe
- Deviled Eggs - panko-crusted with Creole filling, lemon zest, chive and truffle pearls
- Black-Eyed Pea Hummus with tahini, topped with field pea and pepper relish
- Steak Tartare with beef tenderloin, pickled strawberry jam, dill, chive emulsion, garlic oil, served on crostini
- Charcuterie & Cheese Board with meat, cheese, house cornbread, candied pecans, pepper jam, and pickle medley.
Decor
Folding glass doors will open to a balcony overlooking the courtyard, while a zinc bartop, antique-mirrored fireplace, and cozy seating nooks create old-world charm. A crystal chandelier and velvet drapery add finishing touches.
Bellomy Hospitality Group was founded by Ryan, Sean, and Beau Bellomy, who own S&D Oyster Company, Rex’s Seafood & Market, and have partnered with Julio Pineda and Cristian Lujano in Sueño, the popular Mexican restaurant in Richardson.