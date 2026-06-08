This week in food goals
Soccer fandom dominates 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
FIFA World Cup fever is officially here as soccer fans around the globe count down the minutes until the opening match on Thursday, June 11 at 2 pm (Mexico vs. South Africa, in Mexico City). Find our list of best Dallas restaurants and bars for watch parties and specials throughout the tournament here. Soccer-themed events also dominate this week's food events, from a Japanese whisky and omakase pairing in an Asian art museum to a visit by a Dutch double-decker bus that'll sling free burgers. Plan accordingly.
Tuesday, June 9
Meridian’s Chef Collective: Chef Gabe Erales
The modern neighborhood restaurant at The Village Dallas will welcome Bravo Top Chef winner Gabe Erales for a one-night collab with Meridian exec-chef Eduardo Osorio (named Rising Star Chef of the Year in the 2026 Tastemaker Awards). Patrons can expect an a la carte menu blending Baja seafood, Latin street food, and Texas live-fire cooking. Reservations are available from 7-9:30 pm. (A $5 deposit goes toward the final bill.)
Friday, June 12
Dads & Cabs at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
Dads and cab lovers alike will enjoy this elaborate wine tasting at Pappas Bros. featuring a dozen world-class Cabernet Sauvignons from across the globe. In time for a pre-Father’s Day outing, the tasting includes sommelier-selected cabs from Napa Valley, Bordeaux, Washington, and more along with paired hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $150, and the event will run from 6-8 pm.
Saturday, June 13
Around The World Soccer Bar Crawl in the Harwood District
Travel to seven “countries” via this World Cup-themed bar crawl in the Harwood District while catching all the opening weekend action on the big screens. Stops include Happiest Hour (USA), Mercat Bistro (France), Poco Fiasco (Switzerland), Harwood Arms (Great Britain), Saint Ann (Japan), Te Deseo (Argentina), and Tequila Social (Mexico). The $15 ticket includes themed food and drink specials at each spot only for ticketholders, photo ops, party favors, and more. Check in any time from 12-2:30 pm and the crawl will run until 7 pm.
From Dallas to the World: A Toast to a Summer of Soccer at Crow Museum of Asian Art
Taking place ahead of the World Cup match between Japan and the Netherlands in Arlington on Sunday, June 14, this culinary event at UT Dallas’ Crow Museum of Asian Art will feature a pairing experience by Musume Dallas. Guests will partake in a six-course omakase tasting paired with Japanese whisky inside the museum’s Lotus Lobby. Tickets are $125 and there are two seating times, 6:15 pm and 7:30 pm. The museum is also inviting guests to experience the Trammel Crow Center Plaza after hours with Japanese beer tasting stations and Japanese-inspired bar bites along with live music ($25, 6-9 pm).
Suerte Tequila Dinner at Cantina Laredo
The Frisco outlet of the modern Mexican chain will host a four-course tequila dinner including four unique Suerte Tequila cocktails, plus a Suerte Tequila flight upon arrival. Menu items include pepino salad, roasted tomato and artichoke soup, choice of pork tenderloin with mole sauce or shrimp with lemon artichoke beurre blanc, and berry cake for dessert. Dinner is $79.99 and begins at 7 pm.
Monday, June 15
Dutch Orange Bus at Hat Creek Burger Company
The world-famous bright orange double-decker bus that serves as a symbol of Dutch soccer fandom will make an appearance at Hat Creek Burger Company in Richardson – fresh off a three-week journey across the Atlantic. Visit from 4-6 pm for photo ops, live DJ music, and complimentary burgers for those wearing orange.