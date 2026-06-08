World Cup dining guide
Best Dallas restaurants & bars for World Cup watch parties and specials
Dallas diners hungry for FIFA World Cup action have myriad options during the tournament, which runs June 11-July 19, 2026. Restaurants and bars across DFW - from high-end hotel dining rooms to fast-casual chains - are hosting watch parties, offering drink specials, and creating special menu items for the world's biggest sporting event.
Here are the best Dallas-area spots to eat, drink, and watch FIFA World Cup 2026. Check back often; the list will grow as more are announced.
AM/FM. Design District restaurant, bar, and music venue is hosting Summer of Soccer, a tournament-long series of World Cup watch parties, live music, DJs, food and drink specials, and community events. Programming kicks off June 11 with a Mexico vs. South Africa watch party followed by a performance from Los Gran Reyes and an outdoor DJ set. Additional match watch parties and cultural programming will take place throughout the tournament. June 11-July 19.
The Adolphus. Historic downtown hotel is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup with globally inspired food and beverage experiences across multiple venues. Tea du Monde in The French Room features an international afternoon tea with savory bites and pastries inspired by Brazil, Japan, Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, and more, while The French Room Bar's Allez Les Bleus menu showcases French dishes and cocktails. At Otto’s Coffee and Fine Foods, World of Waffles offers specialty waffles inspired by countries around the globe, including Japan, Mexico, and Germany. June 11-July 19. Tea du Monde is $75 per person; other pricing varies.
Community Beer Co. Dallas-based brewery is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the launch of Golden Boot Lager, a 4.0% ABV Classic American Lager designed for match days, watch parties, and tailgates across North Texas. Inspired by the tournament’s Golden Boot award, the easy-drinking beer will be available at bars, restaurants, hotels, and the brewery’s taproom (along with a full food menu).
Golden Boot Lager from Community Beer Co., available for purchase or consuming at Community's taproom.Photo courtesy of Community Beer Co.
Culinary Dropout, Casual restaurant in Dallas' Design District has a new beverage lineup to celebrate the World Cup soccer matches. Available through July 19, the menu includes $16 cocktails such as F.I.F.A. (First, I Find Alcohol) with Blanco tequila, watermelon sour, jalapeño, pineapple, & coconut water; and Half-Time Snack with vodka, OJ, raspberry electrolyte, baja sea salt, and coconut water. "Penalty Shots" will be $11 and include the Golden Boot with Reposado tequila, Naranja agria, & pressed lime.
Crown Block. Signature restaurant atop Reunion Tower is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Crown Ball, a tropical dessert featuring coconut mousse, fresh mango, passionfruit sauce, and gluten-free shortbread. Available June 14-July 15. $15. Reservations recommended.
The Crown Ball dessert, available during FIFA World Cup at Crown Block.Photo courtesy of Crown Block
Dallas Museum of Art. Arts District museum is activating "Sideline," a limited-time outdoor pop-up at Eagle Family Plaza serving dirty sodas, soft-serve margaritas, and loaded ice cream sundaes alongside music and lawn games. Open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 am-4 pm, May 30-July 19. Located steps from the World Cup fan zone at Klyde Warren Park, offering an easy stop for cold drinks and casual bites before or after matches.
Dog Haus. Fast-casual burger and hot dog chain is bringing a “goals = deals” twist to 2026 FIFA World Cup watch parties, with draft beer pint prices dropping by $1 every time a goal is scored during matches. Fans can watch all the action while enjoying craft drafts, cocktails (at participating locations), and game-day sharables like smashburgers, wings, and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos. Available during every World Cup match.
Electric Shuffle. Interactive shuffleboard venue will show every 2026 FIFA World Cup match during operating hours, giving fans a lively place to catch the action. Guests can enjoy $25 beer and margarita pitchers all day whenever the USA or England teams play. June 11-July 19.
Fogo de Chão. Brazilian steakhouse chain is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup with watch parties, a special Watch Party menu, and the limited-time World Caip Cocktail. Inspired by Brazil’s iconic caipirinha, the drink combines fresh strawberry and passion fruit with a subtle kick of heat and is topped with a dragon fruit “soccer ball” garnish. Available throughout the tournament.
Frenchie. Preston Center French restaurant (voted Best New Restaurant by readers in the 2026 Tastemaker Awards) is getting into the World Cup spirit with match-day viewing, festive décor, and special offers for fans attending matches in Arlington. Guests who present a ticket to any World Cup match at AT&T Stadium while dining the evening before a game can receive complimentary appetizers and desserts based on party size. Matches will be shown throughout the tournament. June 13-July 13.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop. Casual taco chain is showing 2026 FIFA World Cup matches throughout the tournament. Fans can pair the action with items from the new Viva Los Tacos menu, including the Honey Chipotle Shrimp Taco and Grilled Chicken Elote Bowl, along with $5 Michelob Ultra drafts and $8 Casamigos Margaritas served in limited-edition souvenir cups. June 11-July 19.
Hôtel Swexan. Harwood District luxury hotel is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup with World of Soccer Signature Cocktails, a globally inspired menu available at Babou’s, Isabelle’s, Stillwell’s, and Léonie. Featured drinks include the Flying Dutchman from the Netherlands, a classic Pimm’s Cup from England, Japan’s Yuzu Tonic, Argentina’s Fernet con Cola, and Jordan’s Virgin Espresso Martini. A Japanese-inspired tea service will be offered during select match weekends. June 11-July 19.
Special country-themed cocktails at Hotel Swexan.Photo courtesy of Hotel Swexan
Hotel Vin. Harvest Hall food hall at the Grapevine hotel is screening every 2026 FIFA World Cup match on big screens throughout the tournament, with guests able to order from eight kitchens and multiple bars while they watch. The venue will also host a Michelob ULTRA soccer activation on Peace Plaza on June 12-13, featuring an inflatable kick challenge for a chance to win two tickets to a World Cup match. June 11-July 19.
Knox Bistro. French bistro on Knox Street is offering World Cup match-day viewing, festive décor, and special dining perks for ticket holders attending matches in Arlington. Guests who present a ticket to any World Cup match at AT&T Stadium while dining the evening before a game can receive complimentary appetizers and desserts based on party size. Matches will be shown throughout the tournament. June 13-July 13.
Little Woodrow's. Newly opened sports bar at Stonebriar Centre Frisco is screening every 2026 FIFA World Cup match with a massive 400-inch HD video wall, two outdoor jumbotrons, and dozens of TVs. Fans can fuel up with game-day favorites like the RC Ranch Wagyu Classic Smash Burger, TX Hot Loaded Waffle Fries, and Hot American Sliders, plus more than 50 beers on tap and specialty cocktails. Cornhole, giant Connect Four, bucket pong, golf simulators, and karaoke keep the party going between matches. June 11-July 19.
The Londoner. Pub chain with locations in Dallas, Addison, Arlington, and Colleyville boasts that it will offer "the ultimate soccer viewing experience" with a kickoff watch-party June 11 and each match shown on multiple HD screens. (View the schedule here.) Private rooms are available for watch parties and events, as well.
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. Latin sports bar chain will offer FIFA World Cup game-day menu items and wall-to-wall match coverage at all locations. New dishes include Carne Asada Fries, Birria Pizza, Birria Ramen, and a Cali Burrito, plus a new Casamigos Margarita. Daily specials feature the Casamigos Margarita for $7 on Mondays, Birria Ramen for $10 on Tuesdays, Carne Asada Fries and the Cali Burrito for $10 on Fridays, and Birria Pizza for $15 on Sundays. Available through the World Cup at all locations.
Pollo Campero. Guatemalan-born chicken chain is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup with limited-time Goooool meal bundles and a chance to win free chicken for a year. Through July 31, guests can purchase a Pollito Campeón plush toy for a chance to uncover one of 5,000 golden soccer balls redeemable for a year of free Campero. World Cup menu specials include the Goooool Box with fried chicken, nuggets, fries, and a drink, plus shareable bundles and catering packages designed for watch parties. May 26-July 31.
Scout. Entertainment venue inside The Statler hotel in downtown Dallas is hosting watch parties for every 2026 FIFA World Cup match, with more than a dozen screens showing the action throughout the tournament. Special offerings include tournament-themed cocktails such as the Goal-ita with Casamigos Blanco tequila, the Buchanita with Buchanan’s Deluxe Scotch, and the 42 Passion featuring Don Julio 1942. Between matches, guests can enjoy bowling, billiards, ping-pong, and arcade games. June 11-July 19.
Snooze Eatery. Popular brunch chain is adding a World Cup-time Brunch Goals menu, featuring globally inspired pancakes and beverages tied to countries competing in Dallas. Highlights include Dulce de Leche Banana Pancakes inspired by Argentina, Lingonberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes inspired by Sweden, the citrusy Yuzu Matcha Wave inspired by Japan, the English Toffee Kick coffee drink, and a Buenos Aires Spritz made with Malbec and pomegranate juice. Fans who wear a team jersey or national colors can also score 50 percent off beverages from noon to close and 26 percent off entrées. Available during the World Cup.
Soy Cowboy. Pan-Asian restaurant from Berg Hospitality at Loews Arlington Hotel, is celebrating the World Cup with an expanded lunch service and new dedicated FIFA patio menu, available from June 1-July 21. The restaurant is normally open for dinner on weekdays but will open for lunch throughout the World Cup period to accommodate increased daytime traffic and international guests visiting AT&T Stadium. The FIFA patio menu features dishes such as pork gyoza, lobster wontons, Wagyu beef yakitori, Korean BBQ ribs, sashimi, sushi rolls, and signature wok and robata selections. Beverage offerings include Sapporo, Texas Ale Project, Cristalino Margaritas, Watermelon Martinis, and spirit-free Saudi Champagne. World Cup matches will be visible from any table in the bars or on the patios. Reservations will follow standard OpenTable availability outside of match times. During match windows, the restaurant will accept reservations with deposits to manage demand.
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café. French-inspired crêperie is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup with limited-time food and drink specials available whenever the U.S. or France takes the pitch. Featured items include the savory Creamy Pepper Jack Chicken Crêpe and Le Champion Crêpe, topped with Nutella mousse, dulce de leche, whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and an edible gold chocolate soccer ball. Fans can also enjoy $2 beer, wine, frozen mimosas, and French Riviera cocktails during matches. June 1-July 31. photos
Le Champion Crêpe at Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe.Photo courtesy of Sweet Paris Creperie
TOCA Social. Interactive soccer entertainment venue at Grandscape will serve as a hub for 2026 FIFA World Cup action, screening live matches throughout the tournament while offering its signature interactive soccer games. Guests can choose from Watch & Play packages featuring reserved seating, food and drink offerings, and fan activations, or stop in to catch the matches. In partnership with Michelob Ultra, TOCA Social will also host the Ultra Soccer Shootout Challenge from May 15-June 21, with participants eligible to win tickets to a World Cup match at Arlington's stadium. Tournament-long programming runs throughout the World Cup.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub. Gastropub and sports-watching destination is celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup with limited-time Match Up Menu specials available during live matches. Fans can choose from pairings featuring sliders, chicken wings, hand-breaded chicken tenderloins, or cheese curds served with a Michelob Ultra or Stella Artois, all priced under $15. From June 11-July 19, guests can also round up their checks to benefit youth programs through the American Youth Soccer Organization. Available throughout the tournament at all DFW locations.
Twin Peaks. Sports lodge will also serve limited-time match-day food and drink specials, including Smash Burger Sliders with caramelized onions and honey mustard, Triple Play dip samplers featuring rotating house-made dips, Black Bean Dip with parmesan and cilantro, Roasted Garlic Hummus with chimichurri, Spicy Margaritas made with Casamigos Blanco and Tajín, ice-cold 22-oz Michelob ULTRA drafts, and customizable beer buckets. A “Go for Goal Giveaway” sweepstakes will offer fans chances to win soccer-themed experiences tied to select U.S. host cities. Guests can earn bonus entries through in-lodge activations and daily visit codes throughout the tournament.
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.