Enchant, 'world's largest' Christmas lights spectacular, returns to Fair Park Dallas for 2022 holidays

Fair Park will shine bright through the 2022 holiday season with the return of Enchant, the magical Christmas lights event that's been dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth at various locations — on and off — since 2017.

For the second year in a row, Fair Park will be the setting for the spectacular lights event, which will power up on November 25 (Black Friday).

“We look forward to hosting Enchant again at Fair Park,” says Peter Sullivan, general manager at Fair Park, in an August 17 release. “We experienced a successful first run last year and are excited to welcome the thousands of families and visitors who will be attending this upcoming holiday season.”

Enchant, which covers 10 acres, is touted as the world's largest holiday-themed lights event. According to the release, the 2022 edition will feature an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree, an ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats, and holiday cocktails.

There's a cheeky new theme for the interactive light-maze adventure, “The Mischievous Elf.”

Also new this year is a sponsorship from the Hallmark Channel, which will host a “Hallmark Cozy Christmas” lounge. There, guests can relax with hot chocolate, wine tastings, photo opps, and even enter a contest to win a set visit to a Hallmark movie in production.

“Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is synonymous with the holidays, bringing warmth, connection and happiness to millions of viewers,” says Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer of Hallmark Media. “Lights are such an integral part of Christmas magic, whether they be displayed on your house; strung throughout your favorite hometown spots; or featured in grand, eye-opening light displays like Enchant, this partnership creates a new way to spread Hallmark Christmas joy.”

Enchant: World's Largest Christmas Light Maze & Market is a touring event from Canada that debuted in Arlington in 2017 and ran for two years in and around Globe Life Park. But construction of the Rangers' Globe Life Field forced it to shut down in 2019, and it did not return for 2020. A new, immersive experience called Luminova Holidays took its place.

In its first two years, Enchant had become a favorite outing for families, couples on dates, and Instagrammers seeking for the perfect holiday selfie. More than 600,000 people visited the attraction in two cities — Arlington and Vancouver — in 2018. In 2022, Enchant will take place in Dallas; Washington, D.C.; St. Petersburg, Florida; Las Vegas; Sacramento; San Jose; Scottsdale; and Nashville.

Enchant Dallas tickets will go on sale September 15. For more information and tickets, visit EnchantChristmas.com.